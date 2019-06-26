×

Golden Horse Awards To Hit Same Day As China’s Golden Rooster Awards

Chinese actor Xu Zheng holds his award for Best Leading Actor at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, . Xu won for the film "Dying to Survive" at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual eventsGolden Horse Awards, Taipei, Taiwan - 17 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Billy Dai/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Horse Awards, known as Asia’s Oscars, will be held this year on the same day as mainland China’s Communist Party-backed Golden Rooster Awards, the festival announced Wednesday. The timing ever-so-conveniently more or less assures that no major Chinese talent will attend the Taiwan-based event.

Hong Kong director Johnnie To will act as chairman of the jury, the festival also revealed. He has been nominated eight times for the best director Golden Horse Award, and won it thrice: in 2000 for “The Mission,” 2004 for “Breaking News” and 2012 for “Life Without Principle.”

He thanked director Ang Lee, head of last year’s executive committee, for the invitation, saying: “The Golden Horse Awards are the most prestigious awards in the Chinese-language cinema and a very important recognition that my films have received. Before I’m awarded another prize, I feel honored to have this chance to offer my services.”

But the clout of the pan-Asian awards for the best works of Chinese-language cinema may diminish without Chinese involvement.

The mainland’s future participation in the awards was thrown into question last year after a winner set off a political firestorm by expressing strong pro-Taiwanese independence views in her acceptance speech.

When director Fu Yue’s film about youth involved in pro-democracy and independence politics won the best documentary prize last fall, she took to the stage to say: “I really hope that, one day, our country can be treated as a truly independent entity. This is my greatest wish as a Taiwanese person.” The remarks incited strong anger from the mainland, which considers the democratic, self-governed island a part of its territory.

In a move seen as a protest, actress Gong Li subsequently refused to get up and present an award. Chinese attendees were immediately ordered by mainland authorities to beat a hasty retreat from the proceedings, and left in droves without even attending a planned reception just afterwards. 

Typically, China has won big at the Taipei awards. Mainland directors accounted for all the nominees in last year’s best director category, with Zhang Yimou taking the prize for “Shadow,” which swept up a total of 12 nominations and four wins. The hit “Dying to Survive” won its director Wen Muye and male lead Xu Zheng top honors, while Chinese director Hu Bo’s “An Elephant Sitting Still” won best film.

It remains to be seen whether the Golden Horse Awards will go ahead and nominate mainland talent who may not attend the ceremony. The full list of nominees and the rest of the jury will be announced on October 1.

