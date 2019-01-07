×

Emma Stone Apologizes (Again) for ‘Aloha’ at Golden Globes

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Emma Stone apologized once again for “Aloha” after Sandra Oh made a joke about the film during the Golden Globes monologue.

Oh, who co-hosted this year’s ceremony with Andy Samberg, quipped that “Crazy Rich Asians” was “the first studio film with an Asian American lead since ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Aloha.'” 

Stone portrayed a part-Hawaiian and part-Chinese woman in Cameron Crowe’s 2015 film “Aloha,” which garnered criticism for whitewashing an Asian role. “I’m sorry!” Stone was heard shouting from the audience.

The actress, nominated for her performance in “The Favourite,” has apologized for her role in “Aloha”  before. In a 2015 interview, Stone said the controversy around her casting has opened her eyes “in many ways.”

“I’ve become the butt of many jokes,” Stone said. “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.”

“Ghost in the Shell,” a 2017 remake of a Japanese manga, starred Scarlett Johansson, who also caught criticism for portraying a Japanese character. Johansson addressed the issue in an interview with Marie Claire, saying “I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person” and that she took the role because of the rarity of female leads in a film.

“Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive,” she added.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rules Colorful Golden Globes Red Carpet

    Blue was the new black at this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, at least for Lady Gaga, who sported ice blue-blonde locks and a periwinkle dress so voluminous it required two assistants to help carry its train. The dress, reminiscent of Judy Garland’s gown in the 1954 “A Star is Born,” was one of a [...]

  • Sandra Oh76th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Sandra Oh Gets Emotional at Golden Globes Over Strides in Representation

    Golden Globes co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg took jabs at celebrities during their monologue, but the “Killing Eve” actress took a moment to get serious and recognize the entertainment industry’s significant strides in representation during the past year. “If I could take a moment here in all honesty, I said ‘Yes’ to the fear [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Golden Globes: 'The Americans,' Lady Gaga Among Early Winners

    “The Americans,” a twisty spy thriller, was sent off in style at the 76th Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, capturing the best TV award over the likes of “Killing Eve” and “Pose.” The FX series about Cold War espionage wrapped its acclaimed run after six seasons and eight episodes. Netflix got on that board early [...]

  • Golden Globes Andy Samberg Sandra Oh

    Golden Globes Winners List (Updating Live)

    Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are ringing in the new year with some of Hollywood’s best and brightest at the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night. Joining the duo on stage is a host of celebrity presenters including Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van [...]

  • Bumblebee

    Box Office: 'Bumblebee' Dethrones 'Aquaman' Overseas Thanks to China Debut

    “Aquaman” may be the reigning champ in North America, but a familiar autobot conquered the international box office this weekend. Paramount’s “Transformers” origin story “Bumblebee” ended “Aquaman’s” four-week reign at No. 1 overseas, pulling in $82.7 million in 63 foreign markets. The boost was thanks to a strong start in China, where “Bumblebee” generated $59.4 [...]

  • Billy Porter arrives at the '6th

    'Pose' Star Billy Porter Thinks Kevin Hart Should Still Host the Oscars

    Celebrities who attended the sixth annual Gold Meets Golden brunch on Saturday weighed in on whether or not Kevin Hart should have a second chance at hosting the Oscars. The comedian was set to host the Academy Awards, but stepped down after controversy ensued over homophobic jokes he made years ago. “Pose” star Billy Porter [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad