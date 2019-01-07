×

Golden Globes: Melissa McCarthy Is Secretly Handing Out Ham Sandwiches to Guests

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

To avoid the sound of clinking cutlery on television, dinner at the Golden Globes is largely served before the evening’s telecasted event, leaving many actors stranded on the red carpet.

But this year, “Can You Ever Forgive Me” star Melissa McCarthy refused to let anyone around her go hungry. Her solution? Thirty hidden ham and cheese sandwiches.

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” McCarthy told Variety. “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”

“How did she get them in here?” actress Jessica Chastain wondered, “But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

The sandwiches, which came wrapped in their own plastic packaging, appear to have come from Joan’s on Third, a specialty food marketplace and restaurant located on Third Street in Los Angeles.

Snacks were also on the mind of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan who told Variety that she was devastated after forgetting to bring her own snacks for the event. The actress said she usually packs power bars in preparation for the long evening.

This year, McCarthy is nominated for best actress in a drama motion picture, her second Golden Globe nomination after her 2015 performance in “Spy.”

