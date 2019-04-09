×
Key Dates Announced for 2020 Golden Globes

Rami Malek, winner best actor in a motion picture, drama for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the key dates for the 2020 Golden Globes.

The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the ceremony in January.

Below is a timetable for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

July 15: Submission website for 2020 Golden Globes motion picture and television entries now open.

Oct. 25: Deadline for submission of Golden Globes motion picture and television entry forms.

Nov. 14: Deadline for television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Nov. 25: Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m.

Nov. 26: Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Dec. 4: Final screening date for motion pictures.

Dec. 5: Final date for motion pictures press conferences.

Dec. 6: Deadline for receipt of motion picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12 p.m.

Dec. 9: Announcements of nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5 a.m.

Dec. 19: Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Dec. 30: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m.

Jan. 5, 2020: Presentation of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

More Film

  • High School Musical Director Kenny Ortega

    'High School Musical' Director Kenny Ortega Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

    Kenny Ortega of the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” franchise has just signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. The pact with the producer, director, and choreographer continues Netflix’s aggressive push to lock down major talent as media giants such as the Walt Disney Company and Comcast prepare their own streaming services. In recent months, [...]

  • Rami Malek, winner best actor in

    Key Dates Announced for 2020 Golden Globes

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the key dates for the 2020 Golden Globes. The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the ceremony in January. Below is a [...]

  • Helen Mirren and Bill CondonWB 'The

    CinemaCon Winners and Losers: Disney, Delusion, and the Might of Millennials

    CinemaCon 2019 is a wrap. The annual exhibition industry confab is one long charm offensive by studios using their upcoming blockbusters to energize theater owners, a group less interested in subscribing to Cahiers du Cinéma than it is by a film’s potential to put butts in seats. Many exhibitors left the conference convinced that 2019 [...]

  • Uruguay’s Lucia Garibaldi Prepares ‘The Last

    Uruguay’s Lucia Garibaldi Prepares ‘The Last Queen’

    PANAMA CITY — Uruguayan helmer Lucia Garibaldi is prepping her second feature after her debut pic, “The Sharks,” which swept  the 2018 San Sebastian Films in Progress awards and later premiered in Sundance, where she won best direction in the World Cinema Dramatic section. “The Sharks” also recently won the Grand Prix Coup De Cœur [...]

  • Luciano Pavarotti

    Ron Howard's Pavarotti Documentary Hits High Notes in First Trailer (Watch)

    After being teased at the Grammys, Ron Howard’s documentary on Luciano Pavarotti, the legendary Italian opera singer, takes center stage with an official trailer. “Pavarotti: Genius Is Forever” will hit theaters on June 7, and Tuesday’s trailer showcased footage from interviews, concerts and family archives. It also featured testimonies from his fellow Three Tenors members [...]

  • Sound of Silence

    Peter Sarsgaard Drama 'The Sound of Silence' Lands at IFC

    IFC Films has bought U.S. rights to Peter Sarsgaard’s drama “The Sound of Silence,” two months after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. IFC plans to release “The Sound of Silence,” which also stars Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori and Austin Pendleton, later this year. The film is Michael Tyburski’s directorial debut feature, which he [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    After Its Fight With Agencies, WGA Will Have to Face Other Battlegrounds

    The Writers Guild of America has aggressively marshaled its forces in the fight to reform the rules of engagement for talent agents who represent its 15,000 members. But as that battle rages, the guild faces some practical decisions on whether it can handle waging war on two fronts as it prepares for what are expected [...]

