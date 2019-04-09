Key Dates Announced for 2020 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the key dates for the 2020 Golden Globes.

The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the ceremony in January.

Below is a timetable for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

July 15: Submission website for 2020 Golden Globes motion picture and television entries now open.

Oct. 25: Deadline for submission of Golden Globes motion picture and television entry forms.

Nov. 14: Deadline for television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Nov. 25: Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m.

Nov. 26: Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Dec. 4: Final screening date for motion pictures.

Dec. 5: Final date for motion pictures press conferences.

Dec. 6: Deadline for receipt of motion picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12 p.m.

Dec. 9: Announcements of nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5 a.m.

Dec. 19: Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Dec. 30: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m.

Jan. 5, 2020: Presentation of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.