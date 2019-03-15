Golden Globes Sets 2020 Date

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set next year’s Golden Globes ceremony for Jan. 5, 2020.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions in partnership with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards air on NBC, and are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

The Globes fall just two days before Oscar nomination balloting closes on Jan. 7 so Globes outcomes likely won’t have as much of an impact on Academy voters as they may have had in 2019 when there was a bigger gap between the two dates.

Nominations for the 92nd Oscars will be announced on Jan. 13, with the ceremony set for Feb. 9.

The Golden Globes recognize both television and film. “Green Book” was named best musical or comedy motion picture this year while “Bohemian Rhapsody” picked up the drama prize. Top television honors went to “The Americans” and “The Kominsky Method.” Other winners included Rami Malek, Christian Bale, Glenn Close, and Olivia Colman. Lady Gaga took home a statue for the song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” Jeff Bridges, meanwhile, received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The show, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton, was co-hosted for the first time by Sandra Oh and Adam Samberg.

Ratings for adult viewers rose about 4% from 2018, with about 18.6 million viewers overall.