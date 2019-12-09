Golden Globes Nominate 14 Movie Actors From Variety’s Actors on Actors

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” Variety‘s biannual awards season offering, pairs actors who have delivered the best performances of the year for candid conversations about their craft.

This year, 14 actors who participated in Variety‘s movies issue received a Golden Globe nomination on Monday morning.

That list includes Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”).

All of these actors were featured in Variety’s Actors on Actors movie issue, which appeared on newsstands and online in November. In addition to being part of the print publication, the conversations are also filmed. On YouTube, the Actors on Actors videos have reached more than 7 million views and they’ve been watched by millions more on other social media channels.

The Emmy Award-winning “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” TV series with all of the interviews will air on PBS SoCal starting on Jan. 5.

Watch some of the conversations below, including why Chris Evans thinks that Johansson will be showered with awards for “Marriage Story,” Pitt on how the landscape of movies is changing with streaming services and Netflix, Murphy and Banderas on what inspires them as actors, and the movies that made Egerton and Awkwafina want to become actors.







