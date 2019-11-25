‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Pushed Back to November 2020

Moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see the two fiercest monsters duke it out on the big screen. “Godzilla vs. Kong” has been delayed eight months and will now hit theaters Nov. 20, 2020. More to come…
The theatrical market for documentary films is in “robust shape,” with 2019 proving to be a strong year for the genre after an exceptional 2018, reports Oli Harbottle, head of distribution and acquisitions at leading U.K. documentary outfit Dogwoof. Harbottle says 2019 was always going to struggle to match 2018’s “blockbuster” year, which saw the [...]
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be shorter than previously reported. But its runtime — clocking in at two hours and 21 minutes, according to director J.J. Abrams — still makes it the second-longest “Star Wars” film behind “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It was originally reported that “The Rise of Skywalker” would be two [...]
Arclight Films has sold North American rights for “Twist,” a modern-retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic “Oliver Twist,” to Saban Films. The updated version — starring Michael Caine and Lena Headey — was directed by Martin Owen and written by John Wrathall. The cast also includes Rita Ora, Raff Law and Sophie Simnett. Saban Films plans [...]
“Bombshell,” a drama about Fox News journalists who set to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, will be honored the Producers Guild of America’s Stanley Kramer Award. The award, established in 2002, recognizes a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues. “Bombshell” receive [...]
It took Italian director Valentina Pedicini more than a decade to make observational documentary “Faith,” about a reclusive spiritual sect of kung fu practitioners led by a domineering man known as the Master. Or rather. Eleven years went by between the time when Pedicini made a short doc about the sect and when she then [...]
“Hustlers” became one of the surprise hits of the fall, grossing $150 million globally on a modest $20 million budget. With the gritty drama set to premiere on home video this week, it’s worth it to look at some of the ways the film was able to cut through the clutter and become a must-see [...]