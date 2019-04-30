‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Stomps Into China on May 31, With Huahua’s Backing

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will hit Chinese theaters on May 31, day-and-date with the U.S. The third installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise is also backed by Warner Bros. and China’s Huahua Media.

In the special effects-laden extravaganza, a crypto-zoological agency faces off with Godzilla, who in turn clashes with monsters Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah, his three-headed nemesis, in a story that stars Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga. Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) plays a scientist at the agency, as does Ken Watanabe. It is directed by Michael Dougherty.

The film is the sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla,” which earned $77.6 million of its $529 million global gross in China. The next film in the series, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” is expected next March.

Huahua was the exclusive China marketing partner for Paramount’s 2014 “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” which set a record with its $320 million haul in the territory. It later entered a three-year slate deal with Paramount that was officially dissolved by mutual agreement in 2017 less than a year into the pact. Under its auspices, it invested in popular Paramount titles such as “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” and “Star Trek: Beyond.”