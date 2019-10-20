Film Republic Inks Further Deals for ‘God of the Piano’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales agent Film Republic has closed further territory sales on “God of the Piano.” Film Movement previously picked up North American rights to the film, as reported exclusively by Variety.

Mont Blanc Cinema has taken the rights for Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay. Limelight Distribution is looking after the Australian and New Zealand releases, Hualu Media has the rights for China, Hong Kong and Macao, and Joint Entertainment will bring the pic to Taiwan.

Itay Tal’s debut first launched at the Rotterdam Film Festival, before screening at BAFICI and Moscow. It took the best actress prize at the Jerusalem Film Festival, for Naama Preis in the role of Anat, an overbearing mother who goes to extremes to maintain her composer family’s musical legacy.

For Anat, music is all she has. Having never been able to reach her father’s musical standards, she rests her hopes on the child she’s about to give birth to. When the baby is born deaf, she uses extreme measures to make sure her son becomes the composer her father always wanted. But as he grows up and confronts his grandfather, Anat must finally stand up for her son.

The film features a powerful original score by Roie Shpigler, Hillel Teplitzky and pianist Eran Zvirin.