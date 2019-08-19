‘GLOW’ Star Betty Gilpin in Talks to Join Chris Pratt in ‘Ghost Draft’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off her Emmy nomination for Netflix’s “GLOW,” Betty Gilpin has found her next project. The actress is in talks to join Chris Pratt in “Ghost Drama,” a sci-fi action film from Skydance and Paramount.

Gilpin would join a cast that also includes “Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski. Directed by “Lego Batman” filmmaker Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, “Ghost Draft” follows a man drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. It is unknown who Gilpin would be playing in the film, which is expected to begin production at the end of this summer.

Skydance is financing “Ghost Draft” and has developed the project from its fruition with Paramount on board to distribute. David Ellison’s company is best known for the “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” movie franchises. Its upcoming slate includes “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” and “Gemini Man.”

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner are producing “Ghost Draft.” Matt Grim is overseeing for Skydance.

Up next for Gilpin, who recently appeared in Disney-Fox’s comedy “Stuber,” is Sony’s “Grudge” reboot. She also has Netflix’s “Coffee & Kareem” set to bow in the next year.

She is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.