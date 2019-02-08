×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Glenn Close in ‘The Wife’: A Master Class in Film Acting

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Wife TIFF
CREDIT: Courtesy of AccuSoft Inc./TIFF

The BAFTA Awards are Feb. 10, with Oscars two weeks later. All the lead actress nominees are terrific, but Glenn Close creates something unique because it’s so subtle. What she does is harder than it looks.

In Sony Classics’ “The Wife,” Close has the least showy role of the contenders, which is usually an awards disadvantage. She doesn’t have any “big scenes,” there’s no hysteria, no scenery-chewing, no calculated “This’ll get ’em!” moments. Instead, she offers a lesson in film acting.

Close told Variety that the challenge and “thrill” were in creating a woman who has so much going on internally; the character, Joan Castleman, has spent her life trying to fade into the background of her writer-husband, but both hit a crisis when he’s awarded a Nobel Prize for literature.

“There were years of her reveling in the work, but slowly seeing her husband become delusional about his creative process,” says Close. “And the growing rage that she has suppressed, suppressed, suppressed. For a long time, she thought ‘It’s worth it, to be able to do what I do’ — until it isn’t any more.”

Related

Joan tells a reporter, “Please don’t paint me as the victim. I’m much more interesting than that.”

The performance is remarkable for what Close does — and what she doesn’t do.

Jonathan Pryce, who also offers a multi-layered performance as the insecure-narcissist husband, adds: “Joan doesn’t set the house on fire, doesn’t destroy everything, even though that’s what she wants to do. She’s spent her whole life holding those feelings in, and that’s what Glenn does so wonderfully, all those pent-up emotions.

“When I saw the film, I noticed that Bjorn [Runge, the director] and the editor very often stay with the person who isn’t speaking, and a lot of the time that was Glenn. That’s what’s wonderful about her performance: She shows everything that’s unsaid between them.”

Close adds, “It was incredibly rewarding to sit with the audience in Toronto at its world premiere and to feel the response,” she says. “It’s a quiet, intimate story, and the audience was getting every nuance. I realized, we had created something bigger than we’d thought.”

She said it was sometimes uncomfortable to film certain scenes, because of the complex emotions, and because it was a constant reminder of generations of women who sublimated their dreams. “I think about my mom, what she could have created, that would have given her such fulfillment,” she says. Working on the film also reminded her of her grandmother, who had unspoken wishes to be an actress.

Close represents the sole Oscar and BAFTA nomination for the film, but she frequently deflects conversation to others, including Pryce and her daughter Annie Starke, who plays Joan at a younger age. “Those flashbacks are so important and I’m so proud of Annie and what she did to establish Joan,” she says.
She also has high praise for everyone behind the camera, such as DP Ulf Brantas, editor Lena Dahlberg, scripter Jane Anderson, and novelist Meg Wolitzer, and especially director Runge, saying, “I revel in collaboration, and I had great collaborators.”

This is Close’s seventh Oscar nomination, with no wins so far. But if she is victorious at BAFTA and the Oscars, this wouldn’t be a gift, or a make-good. She has been creating indelible movie characters for decades, including in “Fatal Attraction,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “Albert Nobbs,” and Cruella de Vil in “101 Dalmatians.”

On TV, memorable work includes Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific,” Patty Hewes in “Damages,” and Margarethe Cammermeyer in “Serving in Silence,” plus on-stage performances in “Sunset Blvd.,” “The Real Thing,” “Death and the Maiden,” and “A Delicate Balance.” She’s always done interesting projects, has always been good and always a pro, respected in the industry.

But those are not the reasons to vote for her. Close’s work in “The Wife” is the reason to vote for her.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Rachel Weisz in the film THE

    Rachel Weisz on Her 'Favourite' Moments of Fun and Mystery

    Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite” is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. Supporting actress contender Rachel Weisz says working with the filmmaker was similar to the audience’s experience with the film: “There is a high level of the unknown and mystery in his process, but there is a lot [...]

  • The Wife TIFF

    Glenn Close in 'The Wife': A Master Class in Film Acting

    The BAFTA Awards are Feb. 10, with Oscars two weeks later. All the lead actress nominees are terrific, but Glenn Close creates something unique because it’s so subtle. What she does is harder than it looks. In Sony Classics’ “The Wife,” Close has the least showy role of the contenders, which is usually an awards [...]

  • MGM FILE** The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo graces

    Nancy Tellem Becomes Executive Director in Office of the CEO at MGM

    Veteran entertainment industry executive Nancy Tellem has become part of the Office of the CEO at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as executive director and will work on long-term strategy. Tellem will remain on the board of privately held MGM, a post she’s held since 2013. Tellem is currently the chief media officer and executive chairwoman of Eko, a [...]

  • Blue Fox Boards Eddie Marsan, Paul

    Blue Fox Board Eddie Marsan, Paul Anderson Thriller ‘Feedback’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blue Fox Entertainment has boarded sales on thriller “Feedback” and kicked off the worldwide sales effort at the EFM. The thriller stars Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”), Paul Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) and Ivana Baquero (“Pan’s Labyrinth”). Shot in the U.K. and Spain, the movie follows Jarvis Dolan (Marsan), the host of a successful late-night radio show. [...]

  • Disney's Brittany Grooms Joins Columbia Pictures

    Disney's Brittany Grooms Joins Columbia Pictures as Vice President of Casting (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brittany Grooms has been named vice president of casting at Columbia Pictures. Grooms joins the team from Walt Disney Pictures, where she spent six years casting live-action features like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Aladdin,” and “The Lion King.” Prior to joining Disney, Grooms worked in casting for scripted and unscripted television, including reality [...]

  • Koji Fukada Teams With MK2 Films,

    Koji Fukada Teams With MK2 Films, Kadokawa on 'A Girl Missing' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Japanese auteur Koji Fukada’s “A Girl Missing” tops the slate of MK2 Films. The shingle also has Agnes Varda’s “Varda by Agnes” and “Jessica Forever” playing at the Berlin Film Festival. MK2 is introducing “A Girl Missing” to buyers at the European Film Market. “A Girl Missing” reunites Fukada with the star of his Un [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad