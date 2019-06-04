Glen Powell to Star in STX Comedy ‘I Want to F*** Your Brother’

Glen Powell is set to star in the STX comedy “I Want to F*** Your Brother,” sources tell Variety.

The pic is a co-production between STX and MWM Studios and a reimagining of the 2007 Black List script that was formerly set up at Paramount. STX Entertainment bought the property for Powell, with “The Other Woman” scribe Melissa Stack attached to rewrite and direct. Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch from Escape Artists will produce.

The story follows a buttoned-up lawyer who gets her black sheep younger brother a summer job at her New York law firm. He quickly becomes the toast of the town — and the object of desire of the powerful women they work for.

Powell starred opposite Zoey Deutch this summer’s surprise hit “Set it Up” for Netflix and will reteam with Deutch for the comedy “Most Dangerous Game.” He is currently filming the Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Paramount Pictures tentpole “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly.

Powell’s other major credits include “Hidden Figures,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “The Expendables 3.” He is repped by ICM Partners.

The movie will mark Stack’s first time directing after previously penning the 2014 comedy “The Other Woman” starring Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann. She is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Management and Paradigm.