‘Glass’ to Top Slow Box Office Weekend With $16 Million

The second weekend of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” will handily repeat as the winner of a mild North American weekend box office with about $16 million at 3,844 sites, early estimates showed Friday.

Despite mostly negative reviews, “Glass” has racked up $54 million in its first week. It’s a sequel to both “Unbreakable” and “Split” with Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and James McAvoy reprising their roles in the offbeat thriller.

The third weekend of the Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston dramedy “The Upside” is projected to lead the rest of the pack with about $10 million, followed by the opening of Fox’s fantasy-comedy “The Kid Who Would Be King” in the $8 million to $9 million range at 3,521 locations.

Warner Bros.’ sixth weekend of its blockbuster “Aquaman” will follow in fourth with $6 million to $7 million, pushing its North American total to $315 million at the end of the weekend.

Aviron’s launch of Matthew McConaughey-Anne Hathaway noir mystery “Serenity” is opening with a modest $5 million to $6 million at 2,561 venues. The film will be battling for fifth place with Universal’s expanded run of “Green Book” at 2,489 sites following the comedy-drama scoring a best picture win from the Producers Guild of America, plus five Oscar nominations.

“Green Book” has earned $44 million domestically since opening in November. Box office trackers believe it has the biggest potential of all the best picture Oscar nominees to bring in more revenue.

Focus Features is re-releasing “BlacKkKlansman” this weekend in 168 venues after Spike Lee’s crime drama about a black detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan nabbed six Oscar nominations, including best picture.

Year-to-date box office has been lagging and is down 12.8% at $662 million as of Jan. 23, according to Comscore.