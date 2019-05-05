Madonna, Andy Cohen, Don Lemon Honored at GLAAD Media Awards New York

Following the Los Angeles ceremony in March, the 30th GLAAD Media Awards went to New York to continue honoring the celebrities, films, shows and media organizations that have made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community this past year.

Drag superstar Shangela hosted the event, which presented Madonna with the Advocate for Change award and Andy Cohen with the Vito Russo award. Recently, the pop star performed the single “Medellín” from her upcoming 14th album “Madame X” with Maluma and five hologram-like avatars of herself at the Billboard Music Awards. Cohen became the first openly gay late-night talk show host when his show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” launched on Bravo in 2009. Janelle Monáe also won outstanding musical artist following the release of her Grammy-nominated album “Dirty Computer.”

Other winners included “Pose,” the FX drama with a mostly transgender cast; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”; “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon”; “Boy Erased” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Related Madonna Releases New Ballad ‘I Rise’ Featuring Emma Gonzales Sample Janelle Monáe Says People Told Her Not To Come Out As Queer

A complete list of winners can be found below.

Advocate for Change Award: Madonna

Vito Russo Award: Andy Cohen

Outstanding Drama Series: “Pose”

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Trans Rights Under Attack” from “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Same Sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling” from “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon”

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “Boy Erased”

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Outstanding Music Artist: Janelle Monáe

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows” from “CBS Sunday Morning”

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn’t Get Disability Insurance” by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Bermuda Same-Sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships” by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “March for Our Lives and LGBT Activism: ‘They’re definitely linked for me,’ says Emma González” by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)

Outstanding Blog: Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language): “Elite” (Netflix) and “Mi marido tiene más familia” (Univision)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish-Language): “Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano” from “Noticias Telemundo Mediodía” (Telemundo)

Previously announced winners from the Los Angeles ceremony are below.

Vanguard Award: Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Sean Hayes

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Love, Simon”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Vida”

Outstanding Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

Outstanding Documentary: “Believer”

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): “Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: “Steven Universe”

Outstanding Video Game: “The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset”

Outstanding Comic Book: “Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles,” written by Mark Russell

Outstanding Magazine Article: “Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Variety

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language): “Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language): “Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth

Special Recognition: “Nanette”

Special Recognition: “TransMilitary”