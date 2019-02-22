×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gkids Drops First Full North American Trailer for ‘Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

MADRID —  In 1925, Luis Buñuel, son of one of the richest men in the Spanish region of Aragón, went to Paris to make films with Salvador Dalí. The results were two surrealist shorts, 1929’s “Un Chien Andalou,” his passport to membership of André Breton’s surrealists, and “L’Age d’Or,” banned by the Paris police.

The movies are galvanized by the joie de vivre of the young directors, but as much Dalí in their daring as Buñuel.

By 1933, however, when Buñuel returned from shooting he 29-minute documentary “Las Hurdes” (aka “Land Without Bread”) filmed in a region of Western Spain, one of the world’s greatest film directors has found his own creative voice, an explosive mix of surrealism and social critique.

Salvador Simó’s “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” sold by Latido, lead-produced by Manuel Cristobal and acquired for North America by New York’s Gkids, the distributor of 10 Academy Award nominated animated features, has just received its first full North American trailer, dropped by Gkids.

Gkids will release “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles” in theaters later this year.

Related

The trailer shows very clearly the ethical journey of Buñuel, as he attempts to emerge from Salvador Dalí’s shadow, and acquires a humanistic social conscience. That will be found to a larger or lesser extent throughout his remaining career, even in his last “French” phase when, 40 years later, he captures in still surrealism-laced stories, the self-obsession, disavowal and imperturbability of the French bourgeoisie.

The trailer’s date of release coincides with Buñuel’s birthday. It highlights the unusual style of “Buñuel,” made in simple-lined 2D which forefronts facial expression and psychological observance, and with somber pastels, capturing the rugged mountains of Las Hurdes.

The browns and grays “mimic black-and-white cinematography of the era,” Peter Debruge wrote in his Variety review. The hand-drawn animation creates a sense of dream and reality, at the heart of surrealism, he adds.

For Buñuel, the Hurdes which he found was not wild enough to shock enough. Claiming the cliffs were so precipitous that even goats lost their footing, Buñuel was forces to shoot one with a rifle (his shadow seen quite clearly in “Las Hurdes” to capture it tumbling down rocks to its death).

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles” won a Special Jury Prize at Los Angeles’ Animation is Film Festival, organized by Gkids, France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Variety.

“The animation is very European, totally 2D,” Cristóbal said of “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,”  a The Glow Animation/Sygnatia and Submarine animation studios production.

“The film is above all, however, a story of friendship, of fighting for what you believe in, and how to help people around you, achieving what you believe in,” he added.

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
CREDIT: Animation Is Film

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Film

  • Awards Season Mens Fashion Harry Shum

    Men's Fashion Is Changing Things Up This Awards Season

    The standard black tuxedo men donned to awards shows for decades is quickly becoming an outmoded uniform. From bold colors, to striking textures, to novel silhouettes, men’s awards show looks are now just as fashion-forward as women’s. “It was a slow evolution and then a really quick evolution,” says Ilaria Urbinati, who styles Rami Malek, [...]

  • Montage Los Cabos Queen Kapiolani Hotel

    Where to Relax After Awards Season, From Mexico to Hawaii

    Sundance and the Grammys. Here’s where to trip a little light fantastic and celebrate in style, forget disappointments and, best of all, reconnect with loved ones or yourself. FAMILY GETAWAYSDisney magic: Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland, Anaheim, Calif. The Disneyland Resort is expert at handling VIPs and the 948-room Grand Californian is its hotel [...]

  • Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his Night

    Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Takes Off With $3 Million

    “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” flew to $3 million at about 3,200 North American location on Thursday night. The figure doubled the preview gross for “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” which pulled in $1.5 million two weeks ago on Feb. 8. Universal has predicted an opening weekend for “How to [...]

  • Isnt It Romantic

    The Rom-Com Is Dead. Long Live the Rom-Com (Column)

    The romantic comedy as we’ve known it may well be on its last legs. There is now a whole generation that sees through its synthetic stylings and princess fakery — and, more than that, feels fundamentally insulted by them. Yet “Isn’t It Romantic,” the beguiling meta version of a kitschy-koo romantic comedy, proves (among other [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad