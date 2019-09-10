Film News Roundup: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D. Lee Boards ‘The Spoils’

In today’s film news roundup, Malcolm D. Lee is developing an action comedy, a Steve McQueen biopic is in the works and the Meet the Press Film Festival is set for Oct. 7.

PROJECT LAUNCHES

“Girls Trip” director-producer Malcolm D. Lee is developing the action comedy “The Spoils” for Lionsgate to produce through his Blackmaled Productions.

The studio has hired Roshan Sethi and Hayley Schore to write the script, which centers on a group of immigrants who decide to recover stolen artifacts from a museum in London. Sethi and Schore wrote “The Resident” for Fox and “Code Black” for TBS.

Lee’s directing credits include “Night School,” “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “The Best Man Holiday,” which he also produced. He’s currently shooting “Space Jam 2.”

Lee is repped by Paradigm and Del, Shaw, Moonves; Sethi and Schore are repped by LIT Entertainment and The Nord Group. The news was first reported by Deadline.

The Wonderfilm Media Corp. is developing Marshall Terrill’s 2010 biography “Steve McQueen: The Life and Legend of a Hollywood Icon.”

Terrill spent 10 years doing research for the book, from humble beginnings in the Midwest to the pinnacle of Hollywood and his untimely death at the age of 50 in Mexico. McQueen starred in “The Great Escape,” “Bullitt,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Papillon” and “The Getaway.”

Wonderfilm’s Jeff Bowler, Bret Saxon and Daniel Grodnik will produce, with Terrill serving as an executive producer and creative consultant. Mitchell Welch will also executive produce.

SHORTS FESTIVAL

The Meet the Press Film Festival will take place in Washington D.C. on Oct. 7 with more than 20 issue-based short films at the Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema in Washington, D.C.

The event, which launched in 2017, is organized by NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and the American Film Institute. Topics include criminal justice reform, climate change, immigration, racial and gender equality and young people breaking barriers.

Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press,” is scheduled to appear along with NBC News and MSNBC personalities Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff, Morgan Radford and Kristen Welker.