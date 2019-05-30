×
Gina Rodriguez to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Awake' for Netflix

Gina Rodriguez Awake
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez will star in Netflix’s science-fiction thriller “Awake,” portraying an ex-soldier with a troubled past.

“Kodachrome” helmer Mark Raso is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote with his brother Joseph Raso and Greg Poirier. Paul Schiff is producing for Entertainment One. Rodriguez and the Raso brothers are executive producing with Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Poirier and Whitney Brown. Joanne Lee is a co-exec producer.

The story is set after a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, and chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Rodriguez’s character may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter while she faces the prospect of saving the world before she herself loses her mind.

Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for her lead role as Jane Gloriana Villanueva in the CW sitcom “Jane the Virgin,” which is now in its fifth and final season. She previously worked with Netflix on the romantic comedy “Someone Great” and starred earlier this year in Sony’s action-thriller “Miss Bala.” Rodriguez is also on board to voice Velma Dinkley in Warner Bros.’ animated comedy “Scoob.”

Rodriguez is repped by CAA and Karl Austen. Raso is repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

