Gina Rodriguez to Star in ‘Bobbie Sue’ Movie With ‘Uncle Drew’ Filmmaker Directing (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Gina Rodriguez Bobbie Sue
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. is looking to breathe some new life into its long-in-development “Bobbie Sue” pic, as it has set Gina Rodriguez to star in the title role with Charles Stone III directing.

While the studio viewed the project as a priority since acquiring it in 2008, it was looking for the right actress for the lead, at one point eyeing Cameron Diaz to star before scheduling got in the way. Sources say the studio has already started meeting with other talent to star with Rodriguez with hopes to start filming later this year.

The story follows Sue, who after being raised among five rowdy brothers in blue-collar South Boston, is a scrappy, headstrong young lawyer who lands a career-making case with an upper crust law firm, only to realize she’s been hired for optics and not her expertise. But after discovering her powerful client, a lifelong idol and fellow Southie native, is trying to cover up exploiting workers within her company, Bobbie decides to take both her and the law firm on, caution and etiquette be damned.

Donald De Line is producing with Rodriguez and Emily Gipson executive producing.

Since the start of her hit TV show “Jane the Virgin,” Rodriguez has been highly sought-after by the studios and already has a busy 2019, starting with Sony’s remake of the action-thriller “Miss Bala,” with Rodriguez set to star in the title role. She also has the Netflix film “Someone Great” coming out later this year and is voicing Carmen Sandiego in the Netflix animated series.

She was most recently seen opposite Natalie Portman in Paramount’s “Annihilation.”

Stone, who broke onto the scene with his hit “Drumline,” is coming off the “Uncle Drew” film, which scored solid box office results over the summer.

Rodriguez is repped by CAA and Stone is repped by Paradigm.

