Gina Rodriguez’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Awake’ Rounds Out Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Pepper and “Game of Thrones” actor Finn Jones will join Gina Rodriguez in Netflix’s sci-fi thriller “Awake.”

The newly announced cast also includes Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Lucius Hoyos and Gil Bellows.

“Awake” is set after a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, and chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Rodriguez’s character may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter while she faces the prospect of saving the world before she herself loses her mind.

“Kodachrome” helmer Mark Raso is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote with his brother Joseph Raso, as well as Greg Poirier. Entertainment One and Paul Schiff are producing the film. Rodriguez and the Raso brothers are executive producing with Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Poirier and Whitney Brown. Joanne Lee is a co-executive producing.

Production is currently underway in Canada.

