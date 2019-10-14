‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff ‘Snake Eyes’ Adds ‘Ready or Not’s’ Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving will join Henry Golding in the “G.I. Joe” spinoff, “Snake Eyes.”

Haruka Abe, Ursula Corbero, Iko Uwais and Andrew Koji have also boarded the Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark movie.

“The Captain” director Robert Schwentke is helming and Brian Goldner is producing. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” penned the script.

Snake Eyes is a ninja commando who dresses in all black, hides his face and doesn’t speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as its most popular member. He also has a special relationship with Scarlett (Weaving), the team’s first female member, and sometimes carries out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His blood brother Storm Shadow is also his archenemy.

The pic, based on the Hasbro toy of the same name, marks the third “G.I. Joe” film Paramount has produced in the last decade, with its most recent — starring Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis — bringing in $350 million worldwide.

Weaving just starred in the surprise summer hit “Ready or Not” alongside Adam Brody. The horror pic grossed $52 million on a $6 million budget. She was also recently tapped to star in the new Ryan Murphy series “Hollywood.” She is repped by WME, Shanahan Management and Untitled Entertainment.