Film News Roundup: ‘Ghostbusters’ Returning to Theaters for 35th Anniversary

In today’s film news roundup, “Ghostbusters” tickets go on sale, the AARP sets its awards show and Matthew McConaughey is named a professor.

ANNIVERSARY RELEASE

Fathom Events and Sony Pictures have started selling tickets to a 35th anniversary presentation of “Ghostbusters” on Oct. 6 and 10 at more than 600 theaters.

The screenings will feature an introduction with members of the cast, including newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes from famous scenes.

Sony Pictures has set Jason Reitman’s untitled “Ghostbusters” sequel for a July 10, 2020, release date starring Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Ernie Hudson. Reitman’s father, Ivan, directed the original “Ghostbusters,” starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver.

Murray’s character Peter Venkman headed a team of parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. The 1984 film grossed $242 million in the United States and over $295 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing comedy film of its time.

AARP AWARDS

The 19th Annual AARP Awards Movies for Grownups has been set for Jan. 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca.

The awards show will recognize 2019’s best films and filmmakers, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and more. The Career Achievement Honor is the evening’s highest award with previous honorees including Helen Mirren, Michael Douglas, Shirley MacLaine, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Robert Redford, Sharon Stone and Robert De Niro.

The show will be broadcast on Jan. 19 on PBS. The nominees and Career Achievement Honor will be announced at a later date.

McCONAUGHEY APPOINTED

The University of Texas has named Matthew McConaughey as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication starting in the fall term.

McConaughey joins the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film after serving as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he began co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class with faculty member and director Scott Rice. He developed the course’s curriculum, which provides a behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film’s production.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey earned a film degree in 1993 from UT Austin. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for “Dallas Buyers Club.”

“We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty,” said Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt. “Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.”