First ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Brings Ghostbusting to the Country

Ghostbusting has left the mean streets of New York City and set up shop in the countryside. Set 30 plus years after the original film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Carrie Coon, ​​​​​Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd.

But despite the location change, the first Busters Dan Aykroyd and original film director ​​​​Ivan Reitman, are heavily involved with this franchise restart with Reitman’s son Jason at the helm as the new director.

This new “chapter” in the Ghostbusters universe unveils a sort of supernatural peace that has settled across the globe after ghostly chaos reigned in the 80s. Here’s the plot: “A single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.”

In the first ever “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” trailer the kids seem blissfully unaware of the Slimers and Gozers of the past, stumbling upon a basement stuffed with nostalgia-baiting props from the past. The kids rifle through the busters famous brown jumpsuits, proton packs stopping at the iconic Ecto-1.

Written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman and also produced by Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg the new addition to the ghostverse will allegedly not tie-in to the 2016 “Ghostbusters” flick starring Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.

The Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures feature, in association with Bron Studios, will hit theaters on July 10, 2020.