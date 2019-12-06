×
Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Reveals New Title and Plot Details

Ghostbusters Afterlife
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the official title of Jason Reitman’s upcoming franchise reboot, Sony Pictures announced on Friday.

Reitman has co-written the screenplay with Gil Kenan and will direct. The film will be produced by his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed and produced the original 1984 film.

In addition to the title, Sony also revealed the first poster and the plot synopsis for the new movie: when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

The new poster (below) shows the Ecto-1 in a remote countryside with the run rising.

This installment will not be connected to the 2016 “Ghostbusters” movie, starring Melissa McCarthy. Sony released a first look at the project in January with footage of the Ecto-1 and set a July 10, 2020, release date.

The original “Ghostbusters” starred Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver. Murray’s character, Peter Venkman, headed a team of parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. That film grossed $242 million in the United States and over $295 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing comedy film of its time. A sequel followed in 1989.

The new film stars Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, while Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original film. Filming began in July in Alberta, Canada, and concluded in October.

