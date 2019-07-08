×

‘Ghostbusters 2020’ Rounds Out Cast With Two Newcomers (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Logan Kim Celeste O'Connor Ghostbusters 2020
CREDIT: Courtesy of Subjects

Newcomers Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim have signed on to join the ensemble cast of “Ghostbusters 2020,” sources tell Variety.

The pair joins Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, and “Gifted” star Mckenna Grace.

Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original “Ghostbusters,” will helm “Ghostbusters 2020.” Reitman also co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan and plans to begin shooting this summer.

Sony declined to comment on plot details, but insiders tell Variety the story will be an extension of the original “Ghostbusters” and focus on Coon, a single mother, and her family, including Wolfhard as her son. It’s unknown exactly how it connects to the original Ghostbusters series. Details of O’Connor and Kim’s roles are also unknown.

“Celeste and Logan are rare talents and we’re all grateful that they’ll be lending their unique voices to ‘GB20,'” Reitman said in a statement.

The “Ghostbusters” sequel is produced by Ivan Reitman and is set to hit theaters summer 2020.

O’Connor recently co-starred in the film “Selah and the Spades,” which premiered at Sundance. She portrayed the younger version of Gugu Mbatha Raw’s character in the Netflix film “Irreplaceable You”and also appeared in the independent film “Wetlands.” “Ghostbuters 2020” marks O’Connor’s first major film role.

O’Connor is represented by Paradigm and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Kim is represented by Michael Hepburn with Industry Entertainment & Dee Ann Vernon with Kim Dawson Agency.

