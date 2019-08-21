Chris Pratt’s ‘Ghost Draft’ Adds Comedian Theo Von

Comedian Theo Von has boarded the sci-fi thriller “Ghost Draft” starring Chris Pratt.

“Lego Batman” filmmaker Chris McKay is directing Skydance and Paramount’s upcoming film, which stars “Handmaid’s Tale” star Yvonne Strahovski alongside Pratt. J.K. Simmons and “GLOW’s” Betty Gilpin are also in talks to join the pic.

Written by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, the plot follows a family man who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.

It is unknown who Von will play in the pic.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner are producing the project while Rob Cowan serves as executive producer.

Skydance is producing and financing “Ghost Draft” and developed the project, with Paramount on board to distribute. David Ellison’s company is best known for the “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” movie franchises, and its upcoming slate includes “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” and “Gemini Man.”

Von took time off from his Dark Arts tour, which had sold out around the world, to shoot the film. He hosts a weekly podcast, “This Past Weekend,” and Comedy Central recently shot a pilot he created and stars in titled “Man Up.”

Von’s deal was negotiated by WME and Paul Young’s Make Good Content. Von is also represent by Rogers & Cowan.