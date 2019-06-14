Gerry Rich To Take Top Marketing Job at United Artists Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime Hollywood executive Gerry Rich has been named to the top marketing position at United Artists Releasing, insiders tell Variety.

The distribution company is the joint venture between MGM and Annapurna Pictures, renamed in February for the legacy brand that MGM owns. A formal announcement is expected next week. Rich will replace outgoing marketing chief David Kaminow, who left the company this week in bereavement.

Rich is a seasoned marketing executive, who served as a worldwide president at Paramount Pictures and advised on top Miramax productions like “Kill Bill” and “Chicago,” where he worked alongside UA Releasing’s current distribution head and his newly-minted colleague Erik Lomis.

Rich has been consulting for MGM of late, unsurprising as he worked at the label the original United Artists label from 1993 to 2001. Rich revived the James Bond franchise at that time, and will return to the property again as UA Releasing will put out “Bond 25” in 2020, from director Cary Fukunaga and star Daniel Craig.

