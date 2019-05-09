×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Dacre Montgomery, Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in ‘Broken Heart Gallery’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s film news roundup, Geraldine Viswanathan and Cedric the Entertainer get gigs, shooting starts on apocalyptic thriller “G.O.D.,” and immigrant story “Footprints of the Dragon” is in the works.

CASTINGS

Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery and Utkarsh Ambudkar are set to star in romantic comedy “The Broken Heart Gallery.”

Viswanathan will portray an art collector who suffers a bad break up with her boyfriend, played by Ambudkar, who is also her boss at the Whitney Museum. She decides to curate The Broken Heart Gallery in the lobby of a hotel, operated by Montgomery’s character, and learns to love by letting go.

Natalie Krinsky is making her feature directorial debut and helming from her own script. Producers are No Trace Camping’s David Gross, Jesse Shapira and Jeff Arkuss along with Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen. Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey and Josh Clay Phillips of No Trace Camping are executive producing.

Related

No Trace Camping is financing and producing “The Broken Heart Gallery,” which starts production in August. Endeavor Content and Jamie Feldman of LGNAFC are handling worldwide sales, which will launch at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.

****

Cedric The Entertainer has joined Jeffrey Scott Collins’ comedy feature, “Poor Greg Drowning,” as the film’s narrator and as an executive producer, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Poor Greg Drowning” centers on a love addict played by Graham Sibley, whose longtime girlfriend cheated on him and left him for their couples therapist. Depressed, heartbroken, and unemployed, he is forced to find a roommate but scares all potential roommates away — except for a woman, portrayed by Marguerite Gioia Insolia, who moves in and causes him to fall in love with her.

PRODUCTION START

Film financing company the Lagralane Group is joining forces with Night Owl Republic Films to produce the upcoming apocalyptic thriller “G.O.D,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film will be helmed by Addison Henderson, and set in Henderson’s hometown of Buffalo, NY. Principal photography is starting Wednesday.

The cast includes Jonathan Sterritt, Lou Lombardi, Henderson as “Phog” and Lagralane principals Jason Delane Lee and Yvonne Huff Lee.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Chinese producer James Su (“The Other Side of the Wind”) has tapped Dax Phelan to write immigrant story “Footprints of the Dragon” for Cinehenge.

The exact plot is being kept under wraps, but the story is about Chinese immigrants’ contribution to the construction of America’s first Transcontinental Railroad in the 1860s. Eric M. Klein (“Chimera Strain”) will produce alongside Su under the latter’s Cinehenge banner.

“As an immigrant myself, I wish to shed light on the plight of the many Chinese immigrants who came to America in search of an opportunity, faced adversity, took on the most dangerous tasks that nobody else wanted to do, and ultimately became the unsung heroes behind the single greatest feat of engineering in U.S. history,” Su said.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery Star in

    Film News Roundup: Dacre Montgomery, Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in 'Broken Heart Gallery'

    In today’s film news roundup, Geraldine Viswanathan and Cedric the Entertainer get gigs, shooting starts on apocalyptic thriller “G.O.D.,” and immigrant story “Footprints of the Dragon” is in the works. CASTINGS Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery and Utkarsh Ambudkar are set to star in romantic comedy “The Broken Heart Gallery.” Viswanathan will portray an art collector [...]

  • Chris Evans

    Chris Evans' 'Infinite' Gets 2020 Summer Release Date

    Paramount has dated Chris Evans’ past-lives drama “Infinite” for Aug. 7, 2020. The studio has also moved Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel off that date and back four months to Dec. 18, 2020. That holiday date had been occupied by James Cameron’s “Avatar 2,” but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Marvel Will Unveil Post-'Avengers: Endgame' Slate This Summer, Says Bob Iger

    Will the Avengers be assembling again some time soon? Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted during the studio’s quarterly earnings call Wednesday that Marvel Studios will likely unveil the next slate of films from its cinematic superhero universe at some point this summer. Iger declined to give specifics about what masked heroes will be in the [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Can Detective

    Box Office: Can Ryan Reynolds' 'Detective Pikachu' Dethrone 'Avengers: Endgame'?

    Will any films be able to compete with the box office juggernaut that is Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame”? That’s a question Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu” will attempt to answer this weekend as the studio’s live-action Pokemon adaptation takes on the mother of blockbusters at the domestic box office. Industry analysts are projecting [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    Disney Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations

    It’s a good time to be the Walt Disney Company. On Wednesday, the company released its first earnings report since wrapping up its $71.3 billion deal to buy much of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets, a pact that has upended the balance of power in Hollywood in Disney’s favor. It was a boffo [...]

  • STX Chief Operating Officer Tom McGrath

    STX Chief Operating Officer Tom McGrath Steps Down (EXCLUSIVE)

    STX Entertainment chief operating officer Thomas McGrath is departing the company, Variety has learned exclusively. McGrath, who has been at Bob Simonds’ young studio since day one, left his post on Monday, an individual familiar with the change said. He will transition to a senior adviser role, a second insider noted. An STX spokesperson had [...]

  • Sylvester Stallone

    Sylvester Stallone to Share First Look at 'Rambo V' at Cannes Film Festival

    John Rambo himself, Sylvester Stallone, will attend the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to share the first look at “Rambo V: Last Blood.” The action star will debut exclusive images of his final outing as Rambo during a special screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, the second-to-last day of the film festival. “Rambo” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad