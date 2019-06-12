×
George Lopez, Andie MacDowell Join Western ‘No Man’s Land’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

George Lopez, Andie MacDowell and Alex MacNicoll have joined Frank Grillo in the modern day western “No Man’s Land,” sources tell Variety.

“The Quad’s” Jake Allyn, who co-wrote the script with David Barranza Ibanez, will also star. Conor Allyn will direct.

The story, which is inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” between the U.S.- Mexico border on the Rio Grande and the U.S. “hard border” fences to the north, centers on a father-son vigilante patrol that is thrust into chaos after the son, Jackson Greer (Allyn), accidentally kills an immigrant boy. When his father (Grillo) tries to take the blame, Jackson flees south on horseback, becoming a gringo “illegal alien” in Mexico. Pursued by Texas Rangers and Mexican federales, Jackson embarks on a pilgrimage to seek forgiveness from the dead boy’s vengeful father (Jorge Jimenez), only to fall in love with the land he was taught to hate.

Margate House Films will produce in partnership with Bluegrass Pictures and the State of Guanajuato, Mexico. Producers include Rob Allyn, Joel Shapiro, Conor Allyn and Jake Allyn. Grillo, Victor Almeida, Simon Fawcett and Araceli Velazquez are executive producers.

Lopez, best known for his tenure on his self-titled comedy from 2002 to 2007, has sporadically appeared in films over the years, including voice roles in the “Smurfs” franchise as Grouchy Smurf and the “Rio” films as Raphael. Most recently, he appeared in “El Chicano,” billed as the first Latin superhero movie, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018.

MacDowell has most recently appeared in British sitcom “Cuckoo,” joining the main cast for season 5 of the series. She will also appear in Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton’s upcoming Hulu miniseries “Four Weddings and a Funeral” — based on the film of the same name — and Disney’s thriller “Ready or Not,” set for release in August.

Lopez is represented by Jason Heyman at UTA and managed by Michael Rotenberg at 3 Arts. MacDowell is represented by The Gersh Agency and Atlas Artists and MacNicoll is repped at The Gersh Agency, Joanne Horowitz Management and by Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder and Christopher.

