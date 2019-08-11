Geena Davis Recalls Uncomfortable Audition: ‘I Didn’t Know You Could Say No’

Geena Davis is opening up about her own #MeToo moment.

The “Thelma & Louise” star told USA Today she had a “million examples” of uncomfortable acting experiences, recalling how one director asked her to act out a “sexy scene” while sitting on his lap.

“I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my character was going to be sitting on the lap of the male character. The director said, ‘Just act the scene out with me,’ and made me sit on his lap. It was kind of a sexy scene,” she said. “I didn’t want to do it, and I was very uncomfortable, but I didn’t know you could say no.”

Davis also reflected on the current state of the #MeToo movement, highlighting that actresses continue to be taken advantage of despite the movement’s significant progress.

“Hopefully in the time of #MeToo and Time’s Up, women aren’t going to have to suffer through that,” she said. “It’s pretty standard that you don’t meet alone with a man in a private room or hotel suite anymore, but plenty of that stuff goes on and has gone on for a long time.”

Up next, Davis is returning to the small screen as hotel manager Sandy Devereaux St. Clair in Netflix’s third season of “GLOW.”

“There’s definitely a different vibe when it’s mostly women. I always say men don’t know what we’re like when we’re alone,” she said of her female cast mates. It’s really, really true. We have a special way of relating with each other, and that’s very inspiring.”