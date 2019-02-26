Gavin O’Connor in Talks to Direct ‘Fast’ at Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Accountant” director Gavin O’Connor is in negotiations to direct Warner Bros.’ action-thriller “Fast,” sources tell Variety.

The script was penned by “Sicario” scribe Taylor Sheridan, who had also been looking to direct, but when a deal couldn’t be reached, the studio began looking for other options and eventually landed on O’Connor. Chris Pratt had been circling the role, but with Sheridan no longer attached to direct, Pratt’s involvement is also unknown.

David Heyman and Jeff Clifford are producing the pic through Heyday Films. It follows a former special forces commando who’s recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team targeting drug dealers who are protected by the CIA.

A production start date is unknown, as O’Connor is still in post-production on the sports drama “Torrance” starring Ben Affleck, but “Fast” is thought to be his next feature. He is only the executive producer on the Showtime series “City on a Hill,” which is wrapping up its first season of filming.

Warner Bros. and O’Connor have a strong relationship after his previous action-thriller “The Accountant” over-performed at the box office, bringing in $86 million domestically on a $44 million budget. The studio would go on to reteam him with his “Accountant” star Affleck on “Torrance,” which is expected to bow later this year.

