Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer to Star in Opioid Thriller ‘Dreamland’

Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly are set to star in Nicholas Jarecki‘s opioids thriller “Dreamland.” Principal photography is underway in Montreal and Detroit. German actress Veronica Ferres also stars.

Lisa Wilson handles foreign sales through her Solution Entertainment Group and will offer the film to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market. William Morris Endeavor represents U.S. rights with LGNA Legal.

In “Dreamland,” three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S., an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

“Dreamland” is written and directed by Jarecki as his follow up to “Arbitrage,” which earned a Golden Globe nomination for its star, Richard Gere.

“The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society,” said Jarecki. “Gary, Armie, and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere.”

Oldman won the 2018 Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in “Darkest Hour.” Hammer was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in “Call Me by Your Name.” Lilly was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Lost.”

Producers are Jarecki and Cassian Elwes (“Dallas Buyers Club”), who financed together through Jarecki’s Green Room Films and MUFG Union Bank. Michael Suppes and Tony Hsieh executive produce along with Douglas Urbanski. Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater, and David Bernon also executive produce. Co-executive producers are Kean Cronin, Robert Kapp, and Samuel Reich.

The film is a production of Green Room Films in association with Tuesday Films, Matisse Pictures, Construction Film GmbH, and Burn Later Productions, and is a Canadian-Belgian coproduction of Lesductions LOD Inc. and Bideford Productions.