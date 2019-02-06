×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer to Star in Opioid Thriller ‘Dreamland’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex

Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly are set to star in Nicholas Jarecki‘s opioids thriller “Dreamland.” Principal photography is underway in Montreal and Detroit. German actress Veronica Ferres also stars.

Lisa Wilson handles foreign sales through her Solution Entertainment Group and will offer the film to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market. William Morris Endeavor represents U.S. rights with LGNA Legal.

In “Dreamland,” three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S., an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

“Dreamland” is written and directed by Jarecki as his follow up to “Arbitrage,” which earned a Golden Globe nomination for its star, Richard Gere.

“The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society,” said Jarecki. “Gary, Armie, and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere.”

Related

Oldman won the 2018 Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in “Darkest Hour.” Hammer was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in “Call Me by Your Name.” Lilly was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Lost.”

Producers are Jarecki and Cassian Elwes (“Dallas Buyers Club”), who financed together through Jarecki’s Green Room Films and MUFG Union Bank. Michael Suppes and Tony Hsieh executive produce along with Douglas Urbanski. Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater, and David Bernon also executive produce. Co-executive producers are Kean Cronin, Robert Kapp, and Samuel Reich.

The film is a production of Green Room Films in association with Tuesday Films, Matisse Pictures, Construction Film GmbH, and Burn Later Productions, and is a Canadian-Belgian coproduction of Lesductions LOD Inc. and Bideford Productions.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer to Star

    Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer to Star in Opioid Thriller ‘Dreamland’

    Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly are set to star in Nicholas Jarecki‘s opioids thriller “Dreamland.” Principal photography is underway in Montreal and Detroit. German actress Veronica Ferres also stars. Lisa Wilson handles foreign sales through her Solution Entertainment Group and will offer the film to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market. William Morris [...]

  • Avengers Infinity War Spiderman Into the

    'Avengers,' 'Spider-Verse' and 'Lost in Space' Lead Visual Effects Society Awards Winners

    It was a great night for Marvel at the 17th annual Visual Effects Society Awards on Tuesday night. The comic book publisher’s wares led the film fields, with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” nabbing four wins apiece. “Spider-Verse,” a dominant animated feature on the awards circuit this year, swept each of its [...]

  • 'Mia and the White Lion' Set

    Film News Roundup: Family Adventure 'Mia and the White Lion' Set for U.S. Release

    In today’s film news roundup, a film about a white lion named Charlie is getting a U.S. release, 3 Arts makes a key hire and Gravitas buys the documentary “Mosul.”  RELEASE DATE Ledafilms Entertainment Group has set an April 12 release for the family adventure film, “Mia and the White Lion,” Variety has learned exclusively. [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw trailer

    'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with its “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” movie ad that ran during Super Bowl LIII. Ads placed for the “Fast and the Furious” franchise spinoff had [...]

  • Ask Dr. Ruth review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Ask Dr. Ruth'

    In Ryan White’s breezy documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” the 90-year-old Ruth Westheimer asks a fair share of the questions. “Are you hungry?” “Are you sure you’re not hungry?” And with her grandmotherly credentials thus verified, she’s free to turn to her Alexa and ask it to find her a boyfriend. Alas, the app demurs. “If [...]

  • 'Shooting the Mafia' Review: A Frustrating

    Sundance Film Review: 'Shooting the Mafia'

    “I wasn’t a real person,” Letizia Battaglia says of the days before she took to photography. As an unhappily married housewife stifled and abused by Italy’s dominant patriarchy, picking up a camera opened up her life to realms she’d never otherwise have accessed; as a photojournalist specializing in the crimes and rituals of the Cosa [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee Exec Producing Civil Rights Drama 'Son of the South'

    Spike Lee is executive producing the civil rights drama “Son of the South,” with his longtime editor Barry Alexander Brown directing from his own screenplay, Variety has learned exclusively. Brown is up for an Academy Award for editing “BlacKkKlansman.” Lee received Oscar nominations for best picture, director, and adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.” “Son of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad