×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gary Barber Teams With Lantern Entertainment to Launch Spyglass Media Group

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gary Barber
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gary Barber, the executive credited with bringing Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer back from bankruptcy, has found his next act. The former studio chief is partnering with Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic to relaunch Spyglass Media Group as a content company. Italian distributor Eagle Pictures and exhibition giant Cineworld Group are strategic investors in the new venture.

The company is commencing as Disney, WarnerMedia, and Comcast are preparing to launch streaming services, and as Apple is moving more aggressively into the content space. At the same time, Netflix and Amazon have been handing out generous paydays to companies as they look to bolster their arsenal of films and shows.

“We want to take advantage of what’s going on in the marketplace,” Barber told Variety in an interview. “There’s been a proliferation of streaming platforms. They have a voracious appetite for content and they can’t make it all by themselves.”

The original Spyglass was co-founded by Barber and Roger Birnbaum in 1998. It produced such films as “The Insider,” “Get Him to the Greek,” and “Star Trek” before the founders left in 2010 to oversee MGM. At MGM, Barber helped the company emerge from Chapter 11 and burnished its image by producing “The Hobbit” and “Skyfall,” the most commercially successful film in the James Bond series. Despite those box office successes, Barber was ousted from the company in March of 2018. His firing was the result of a fundamental disagreement about the direction of the company. Barber thought MGM should explore a sale, a decision that put him into conflict with his senior management team and with Anchorage Capital Group, the company’s largest stake holder. After parting ways, Barber received a $260 million payout.

Related

Lantern made headlines last summer after it closed its $289 million acquisition of the Weinstein Co., the independent film giant that nearly became insolvent in the wake of founder Harvey Weinstein’s sex assault scandal. By teaming with Barber, Lantner hopes to leverage the Weinstein Co.’s library of 250 films — remaking old classics, producing new installments in long-running franchises, and dusting off un-produced scripts.

“There are a lot of sequel-izable assets,” said Barber.

Though Barber spoke optimistically about the streaming revolution taking place and Spyglass’s opportunities to profit from the new entertainment order, the company isn’t wedded to any one platform. It will develop, finance and produce content for theatrical, network, cable and streaming players. Barber said Spyglass is well capitalized and could be in the market to buy other entertainment companies or libraries.

“We’re going to be very opportunistic,” he said. “We’re well funded and we’re going to be looking at every available asset that we see as being accretive. I’ve had a lot of experience in building companies.”

Spyglass Media Group will be headquartered in Century City, Los Angeles, and will be led by Barber who will serve as its chairman and CEO. Lantern Entertainment will maintain a majority stake in the company with Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group having an equity stake. Barber also made an investment. Financial terms of the various deals were not disclosed, but the partners said that Spyglass will own and control all of Lantern Entertainment’s current assets. It’s a library that includes “Project Runway,” “The King’s Speech,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Django Unchained,” “Hellraiser,” and “Scream.”

“We bought one heck of a collection,” said Mitchell. “We wanted to put this IP in the right hands.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Gary Barber

    Gary Barber Teams With Lantern Entertainment to Launch Spyglass Media Group

    Gary Barber, the executive credited with bringing Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer back from bankruptcy, has found his next act. The former studio chief is partnering with Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic to relaunch Spyglass Media Group as a content company. Italian distributor Eagle Pictures and exhibition giant Cineworld Group are strategic investors in the new [...]

  • Destin Daniel Cretton

    Marvel's First Asian-Led Superhero Movie, 'Shang-Chi,' Finds Director

    Marvel Studios has hired Destin Daniel Cretton to direct “Shang-Chi,” its first superhero movie with an Asian protagonist. Cretton is currently directing “Just Mercy,” starring Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan. Dave Callaham is writing the script that will ultimately modernize the Shang-Chi story and character arc. The original Marvel Comics Shang-Chi features Shang, a [...]

  • Colombia’s Fidelio Films Brings Film, TV

    Colombia’s Fidelio Films Brings Packed Slate to Guadalajara

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Colombia’s Fidelio Films has had a week to remember at this year’s Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival (FICG) as its full slate of TV and film projects has impressed in a number of sections. The company’s feature film “The Life and Death of Espíritu Perdomo” won the “El Taller” post-production prize and the [...]

  • Jessica Chastain arrives at the 2019

    Jessica Chastain on Continuing to 'Balance the Scales' For Gender Parity in Hollywood

    Jessica Chastain‘s work for gender parity in Hollywood isn’t slowing down soon. “I have noticed, of course, now that it’s in fashion there are other people that are jumping on board, and honestly, I don’t care what their motives are,” Chastain tells Variety. “Because at the end of the day, the more we focus on [...]

  • Toni Collette, Damian Lewis to Star

    Toni Collette, Damian Lewis to Star in Welsh Racehorse Drama ‘Dream Horse’

    Toni Collette (“Hereditary”) is set to star as Jan, a woman who starts a racing syndicate in her small Welsh village and attempts to raise a champion racehorse, in “Dream Horse.” Damian Lewis (“Billions”) has also been cast in the film and will play the local accountant who joins the impromptu syndicate. Euros Lyn (“Black [...]

  • Richard E Grant Antonio Banderas

    Richard E. Grant, Antonio Banderas Join Ryan Reynolds in 'Hitman’s Bodyguard' Sequel

    Richard E. Grant and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of the untitled sequel to Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek. Grant, who was Oscar-nominated for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” will reprise his role from the 2017 original as a drug-addicted corporate executive. Variety reported earlier this [...]

  • SXSW Us Long Shot Booksmark

    From Lupita Nyong'o to Seth Rogen: 12 Biggest Winners at SXSW

    South by Southwest is known for launching smart studio films and buzzy independent movies. It all happens against a backdrop of tacos, beer, and keynote speeches from influential artists and world leaders. In 2019, SXSW might have had one of its best years ever. As the film festival’s director Janet Pierson said practically before every [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad