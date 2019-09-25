×

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Liam Cunningham, Sasha Luss Join War Pic ‘The Last Front’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liam Cunningham and Sasha Luss

Liam Cunningham and Sasha Luss have signed on for “The Last Front,” a Belgian-produced World War I movie.

Cunningham is best-known to legions of “Game of Thrones” fans as Davos Seaworth, but the Irish actor will swap the blood-stained battle for the Iron Throne for wartime Belgium. Luss, who took the titular role in Luc Besson’s latest thriller, “Anna,” will also star in the movie.

Julien Kerknawi will helm the picture, his feature directorial debut. It is adapted from his short “A Broken Man.” The short was shot in Flemish, but the movie will be in English. Harald House is producing, and its Kristian Van der Heyden will produce alongside Virginie Hayet.

“The Last Front” will follow a widower farmer-cum-war hero, Leonard (Cunningham) and his family as they are thrown into the midst of a war they do not understand. It is set during the first days of the conflict as the German war machine advances, and during what came to be known as the Rape of Belgium. Luss plays Louise, the girlfriend of Leonard’s son, Adrien.

A detachment of German troops is trying to get to safety in France and take Leonard’s youngest daughter, Johanna, hostage. As events unfold, the farmer fights for the freedom of his community.

Kerknawi said he deliberately wants to move away from the usual tropes of World War I movies. “No trenches, no left-side Allies, right-side Germans” he said. “I want to show the people how the people themselves handled the First World War, how they had to fight and struggle.”

He added: “With ‘The Last Front’ I’m depicting a story that has happened over a thousand times in the early days of the Great War, but has never been translated to the big screen.”

“To dream of bringing Julien’s story about family hardship to the world, and then see a motion picture unfold before your eyes is truly remarkable,” added Van der Heyden.

The film goes into production, on location in Belgium, on Oct. 7. It will be released in winter 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Spain’s Segovia Preps for 2020 3D

    3D Wire Brings Oscar, Annie, Annecy Winners to Segovia’s Animation Fest-Market

    Spain’s 3D Wire Animation, Video Games and New Media Festival and market is preparing to kick off on Sept 30 beneath the Roman aqueducts of Segovia in the shadows of the Alcázar de Segovia, a castle referenced by animators when designing Walt Disney’s own. The festival runs until Oct 6, with Oct. 3-5 dedicated to [...]

  • Sihja

    Dutch Features Picks Up Three European Films Aimed at Pre-Teens

    Dutch Features has secured international distribution rights to three films aimed at pre-teen audiences: “Contained,” “Lilith & the Ghastly Brothers” and “Sihja” ahead of the Warsaw Kids Film Forum, which opens Wednesday. Directed by Marja Pyykkö, “Sihja” is an adventure film about a cheeky fairy and an eccentric boy who each have to overcome their [...]

  • The Endless Trench

    Local Trio on San Sebastian Golden Shell Contender ‘The Endless Trench’

    SAN SEBASTIAN — From the Basque filmmaking trio of Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga – 2014 San Sebastian competition player “Flowers” and 2017’s Special Jury Prize winner “Handia” – “The Endless Trench” is the region’s, and among Spain’s most buzzed-up title at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival. It doesn’t take a [...]

  • While at War

    Haut et Court Closes France on Alejandro Amenabar’s ‘While at War’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN — In one of the big deals to go down at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival, prestigious French production-distribution house Haut et Court has secured French distribution rights to Alejandro Amenábar’s “While at War.” Buena Vista Intl. (BVI) releases the film, Amenabar’s first in Spanish since the Oscar-winning “The Sea Inside,” in [...]

  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

    Female Filmmakers Lead French Industry Revolution

    Reverberations from the 2018 Women’s March in Cannes echoed all the way to the Bell Lightbox this year as the Toronto Intl. Film Festival played host to a social-minded pack of filmmakers transforming the French industry. Alongside projects from women’s march leaders Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), Rebecca Zlotowski (“Savages”) and the [...]

  • Jurassic World 3 Laura Dern Jeff

    'Jurassic World 3' Bringing Back Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill

    Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are returning to the world of the dinosaurs in the upcoming “Jurassic World 3.” The trio, who all appeared in the original “Jurassic Park” in 1993, will reprise their roles in the third chapter in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World” franchise. Dern will play Dr. Ellie Sattler, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad