×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Wars’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators No Longer Attached to Oversee Trilogy

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss. Creators and executive producers David Benioff, left, and D.B. Weiss pose together at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall, in New YorkNY Premiere of "Game of Thrones" Final Season, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will no longer write or produce a trilogy of “Star Wars” movies, Variety has confirmed.

The pair attributed the departure to their upcoming Netflix projects.

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” they said in a statement. “Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy remarked, “David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

The deal was announced back in February 2018. The new series would have been separate from the main episodic Skywalker saga that started with “Star Wars: A New Hope” and is slated to wrap up with 2019’s “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.” It would also have existed independently from a Rian Johnson-helmed series that was announced last year.

The first movie of the series was scheduled for a Dec. 16, 2022 release in May. Two more “Star Wars” films would have come out in 2024 and 2026. It is unclear whether those releases will remain unchanged.

Weiss and Benioff’s pact with Netflix came after an intense bidding war between the streamer, Amazon, and Disney. Little regarding the pair’s upcoming projects has been reported.

The pair’s exit from “Star Wars” comes two days after they participated in a moderated discussion of their creative strategy on “Game of Thrones” at the Austin Film Festival, which was subject to scrutiny in film and television circles online after an attendee live-tweeted the talk. The final season of “Game of Thrones,” shortened to just six episodes, received a decidedly mixed critical reception compared to the previous seven seasons.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of the pair’s departure from Star Wars.

More Film

  • Are East European Films Under-Represented at

    Are Eastern European Films Under-Represented at Western European Film Festivals?

    Are Eastern European films under-represented at Western European film festivals? Concern that this might be the case prompted Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival to carry out research this year to find out how many documentary films from Eastern Europe made it into Western festivals, and vice versa. Unveiling the study at Ji.hlava, festival director Marek [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Stargate' at 25: How Roland Emmerich's Sci-Fi Classic Overcame a Chaotic Birth

    Roland Emmerich’s 1994 sci-fi adventure “Stargate” ended up grossing over $196 million worldwide, but the path to becoming a hit wasn’t easy. The independently-made film that opened 25 years ago this week spawned TV series including the 1997-2007 “Stargate SG-1,” direct to video movies, video games and comic books, but it was not well-received with [...]

  • Michael Abels Siddhartha Khosla Amie Doherty

    The State of Scoring: Key Composers Run Down Pressing Issues in Their Industry

    Today’s media composers area diverse lot, and by the looks of this year’s awards crop, particularly successful at finding fresh musical solutions to dramatic problems. Variety‘s Music for Screens Summit showcases several of these creatives, including composers Michael Abels (“Get Out,” “Us”), Siddhartha Khosla (“This Is Us,” “Looking for Alaska”) and Amie Doherty (“Undone,” “Here [...]

  • Oscar Isaac attends "Go Behind the

    Oscar Isaac to Star in Paul Schrader's Next Film 'The Card Counter' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar is set to star in revenge thriller “The Card Counter,” the next film from Oscar-winner Paul Schrader. The film, written and directed by Schrader, follows William Tell (Isaac), a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. Tell just wants to [...]

  • Cameron Crowe

    Why Cameron Crowe's 'Almost Famous' Was Almost Made to Be on Stage

    “Almost Famous” did make perhaps more sense to translate from the big screen to a stage musical than some other films have because, for one thing (spoiler alert for anyone who’s been asleep at the switch for the last 19 years), it already has music in it — and it’s about musicians, or those who’d [...]

  • Robert Evans Remembered Obit

    Peter Bogdanovich Remembers Robert Evans, 'the Last of a Breed'

    Robert Evans, the legendary head of Paramount Pictures and larger-than-life producer of “Chinatown” and “Marathon Man,” died Saturday at the age of 89. An aspiring actor, the tan and good-looking Evans claimed that actor Norma Shearer spotted him poolside and asked him to play her former husband, the legendary MGM exec Irving Thalberg, in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad