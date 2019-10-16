×
Film News Roundup: ‘Galaxy Quest’ Documentary Set for Release

Dave McNary

Alan Rickman
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, rescue drama “Not Without Hope” is back in development, a “Galaxy Quest” documentary is set for release and “The Two Popes” wins another award. 

PROJECT REVIVED

U.K.-based financing-production outfit Goldfinch has bought feature film rights to Nick Schuyler’s “Not Without Hope” and signed “The Fog” director Rupert Wainwright.

The project had been set up at Relativity in 2013 with Dwayne Johnson attached but fell apart when Relativity collapsed.

Goldfinch will put the film into production in early 2020. Chief operating officer Phil McKenzie is overseeing the project on behalf of the indie studio. Rick French of Prix Productions (“The True Don Quixote”) will produce, in association with Wainwright’s Adore Creative Content.

Schuyler’s story recounts his dramatic 2009 rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard 70 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico following a boating accident that left three friends dead, including NFL players Marquis Cooper (Oakland Raiders) and Corey Smith (Detroit Lions) and his former University of South Florida teammate and best friend, Will Bleakley.

“I am incredibly impressed by the passion Rupert Wainwright and Phil McKenzie have brought to this project,” French said. “Goldfinch has helped finance and produce hundreds of films, and they have attached an outstanding director who wants to tell Nick’s story authentically and honor the memories of his friends.”

‘GALAXY QUEST’ DOCUMENTARY

Fathom Events has set Nov. 26 for a one-night showing of “Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary.”

The documentary features the film’s stars, including Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Justin Long, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub, Missi Pyle, Rainn Wilson and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, along with director Dean Parisot, writer Robert Gordon and a number of celebrity fans including Wil Wheaton, Brent Spiner, Greg Berlanti and Damon Lindelof.

DreamWorks released “Galaxy Quest” in 1999. The Fathom presentation includes exclusive deleted scenes and the premiere of the “Honest Trailer” for “Galaxy Quest.”

FILM FESTIVAL

The Hamptons International Film Festival awarded Fernando Meirelles’ “The Two Popes”  the Audience Award for Narrative Feature.

“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,” directed by Ric Burns, took home the Audience Award for Documentary Feature. “Fire in Paradise,” directed by Drea Cooper & Zackary Canepari, won the Audience Award for Best Short Film.

Trey Edward Shults, writer and director of closing night film “Waves,” received the inaugural Zicherman Family Foundation Screenwriting Award, a $10,000 award given to an early-career screenwriter who has demonstrated singular vision and dedication to their craft.

“The Two Popes” recently won the audience award at the Miami Gems Film Festival.  Inspired by a true story, “The Two Popes” stars Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the future Pope Francis in a verbal battle of wits over the future direction of the Catholic Church.

    PROJECT REVIVED U.K.-based financing-production outfit Goldfinch has bought feature film rights to Nick Schuyler's "Not Without Hope" and signed "The Fog" director Rupert Wainwright. The project [...]

