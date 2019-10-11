×

Gal Gadot to Play Polish Heroine ‘Irena Sendler’ in Holocaust Drama

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gal Gadot
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot will produce and star in “Irena Sendler,” based on the Polish heroine who saved thousands of Jewish children during the Holocaust.

“Irena Sendler” has been set up with Warner Bros. through Gadot’s newly formed Pilot Wave with producing partner and husband Jason Varsano. Marc Platt will also produce.

Justine Juel Gillmer, whose credits include “Harry Haft,” will be writing the screenplay, based on Sendler’s work in the Polish underground in the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. Sendler worked with dozens of others to smuggle out children, provide them with false identification and place them with families. She was arrested by the Gestapo in 1943 and tortured but never revealed any information about the children.

Gadot, a native of Israel, is also producing and starring in “Wonder Woman 1984,” which will open on June 5. She’s starring in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile” as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle in a sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express.” She also starring
with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s “Red Notice.”

Gadot and Versano are also developing “My Dearest Fidel” as a possible star vehicle for Gadot with Sue Kroll producing. That project is based on Peter Kornbluh’s Politico article “‘My Dearest Fidel’: An ABC Journalist’s Secret Liaison With Fidel Castro.”

Gadot and Varsano are represented by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline.

 

More Film

  • Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot to Play Polish Heroine 'Irena Sendler' in Holocaust Drama

    “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot will produce and star in “Irena Sendler,” based on the Polish heroine who saved thousands of Jewish children during the Holocaust. “Irena Sendler” has been set up with Warner Bros. through Gadot’s newly formed Pilot Wave with producing partner and husband Jason Varsano. Marc Platt will also produce. Justine Juel [...]

  • Selena Arizanovic Solstice Studios logo

    Solstice Studios Hires Music, Strategy Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios has made two key hires. Selena Arizanovic has been tapped as senior vice president of music, and Nathan Rodriguez has been named director of statistics and analytics. Arizanovic joins Solstice from Millennium Films, where she was music supervisor and head of music production. She has worked on more than 60 movies, including such [...]

  • Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro Slams 'Dirty Player' Donald Trump While Promoting 'The Irishman' in U.K.

    Robert De Niro has taken fresh swipes at Donald Trump, branding the U.S. president a “dirty player” who is attempting to destroy institutions to “save himself.” The Oscar-winning actor was speaking onstage at the BFI London Film Festival ahead of the international premiere Sunday of “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, in which he plays [...]

  • Zhang Yimou at the Pingyao International

    Zhang Yimou Talks ‘One Second,’ New Projects and Directing Nationalist Propaganda Shows

    Fresh off directing the enormous spectacle of China’s 70th anniversary gala earlier this month, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou took to the much smaller stage of the Pingyao International Film Festival on Friday to discuss his involvement in such propaganda displays as well as his upcoming works. Since last year’s “Shadow,” Zhang has been at work [...]

  • Will Smith Gemini Man Special Effects

    How the 'Gemini Man' VFX Team Digitally Created a Younger Version of Will Smith

    More human than human — yes, that’s a “Blade Runner” reference — yet it sounds like an unattainable standard when it comes to creating believable, photorealistic, digital human characters. But the visual effects team on Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” set its sights on something even more difficult: creating a digital version of young Will Smith [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad