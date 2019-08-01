×

Gabrielle Carteris Threatens Suit Over SAG-AFTRA Election Allegations

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Carteris SAG President
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and seven of her supporters are threatening to file a lawsuit against their opponents over recent allegations of misconduct by Carteris.

United Screen Actors Nationwide, which Carteris heads, issued the threat Thursday against presidential challenger Matthew Modine and 19 of his allies running on the Membership First slate, including Ed Asner, Diane Ladd, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Martin Sheen.

Pamela Jeffrey of the New York firm of Levy Ratner wrote a cease-and-desist letter in response to a July 29 threat from attorney Robert Allen to file a lawsuit on behalf of unnamed members if Carteris was not removed from the ballot. Allen accused Carteris of allegedly using insider information to take credit for SAG-AFTRA’s new deal with Netflix and alleged that she has been using union resources to promote her candidacy via official SAG-AFTRA videos.

Jeffrey called the allegations baseless and accused the 20 members — many of which are members of the union’s national and local boards — of violating their fiduciary duty. If Modine and his allies do not disavow Allen’s letter, they may be sued for break of fiduciary duty.

Related

“Our clients note that this tactic follows a long-term pattern of conduct in which you and people working in concert and coordination with you have filed or supported the filing of frivolous lawsuit after frivolous lawsuit,” the letter said. “As current and former fiduciaries to the Union by virtue of your service on its board(s), you owe a duty of loyalty to SAG-AFTRA and have an obligation to protect the Union and its membership. Violating these duties to further personal political ambitions and vendettas can be construed as a violation of your fiduciary duty.”

“Our clients had hoped that the continued and repeated failure of your frivolous lawsuits would cause you to focus instead on making your case through the democratic process,” she continued. “This most recent threat to use a lawsuit to interfere in the elections and SAG-AFTRA’s democracy is the final straw. Our clients demand that you immediately cease and desist from using costly litigation at the expense of SAG-AFTRA and its members as a tool to advance your own personal political agenda.”

Allen brushed off Jeffrey’s letter, saying he will not disclose the identity of his clients.

“Instead of substantively responding to the specific accusations or even denying them, Ms. Carteris had her lawyer, Pamela Jeffrey, draft a letter, not addressed to me, but instead to a group of individuals Ms. Jeffrey alleges to be my clients,” he said. “I will not be goaded into revealing the identity of my clients, who have demanded anonymity precisely to avoid the harassment and retribution Ms. Jeffrey threatens to rain down.”

He also accused Jeffrey of violating California rules of professional conduct by contacting people she knew to be represented by counsel, thus subjecting herself to discipline by the state bar.

Election ballots were mailed July 29 to dues-current members and will be tabulated on Aug. 28. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 performers. Carteris faces four challengers: Modine; Jane Austin, the current secretary-treasurer; Abraham Justice; and Queen Alljahye Searles.

Allen’s letter said Carteris claimed in her campaign statement that she had “negotiated a direct, comprehensive agreement with Netflix that eliminates free bargaining in low budget SVOD, improves protections against outrageous exclusivity terms/options, and for the first time covers performance capture.” The missive asserted that the deadline to submit election statements was on June 28 but that the deal was not presented for approval to the national board until July 20.

Carteris’ supporters in the letter include Rebecca Damon, Clyde Kusatsu, Liz Zazzi, Suzanne Burkhead, Samantha Mathis, Catherine Brown and Dan Navarro. The letter was addressed to Modine, running mate Jodi Long, David Jolliffe, Pete Antico, Ed Asner, Joe d’Angerio, Debbie Evans, Marie Fink, Frances Fisher, Pamela Guest, Richard Hadfield, Linda Harcharic, Matt Kavanaugh, Diane Ladd, Esai Morales, Ron Ostrow, Patricia Richardson, Shaan Sharma, Martin Sheen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

More Film

  • Everardo Gout The Purge

    Next 'Purge' Installment Finds Director in 'Mars' Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Everardo Gout, who recently helmed several episodes of Nat Geo’s “Mars” series, has come on board to direct Blumhouse Productions, Platinum Dunes and Universal Pictures’ next installment in “The Purge” franchise. Following the success of 2018’s “The First Purge,” which became the highest-grossing film in the horror series, franchise creator James DeMonaco, who penned the [...]

  • Taron Egerton Addresses Marvel Fans' Call

    Taron Egerton Addresses Marvel Fans' Calls for Him to Play Wolverine

    Could Taron Egerton be the next actor to take up the claws and sideburns of Wolverine? A whole lot of Marvel fans sure hope so. The “Rocketman” star told Variety at the HFPA Grants banquet on Wednesday that he’s aware that the internet is buzzing with calls for him to play the famous X-Men character in [...]

  • Coyote Lake

    Film Review: 'Coyote Lake'

    United States-Mexico border politics are such a minefield at present, you have to marvel at the chutzpah — or simple obliviousness — it takes to make something like “Coyote Lake,” which superficially deploys those issues for the purposes of irrelevant, implausible melodrama. After directing several shorts (and years of work as a production assistant on [...]

  • Fox Studios Lot

    Disney Layoffs Continue as Key Production, VFX Executives Are Let Go (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Company has enacted another round of layoffs on Wednesday. Several dozen employees at the studio and at 20th Century Fox have been let go, according to insiders. The cuts bring the total number of film staffers laid off since Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox to [...]

  • I Am Patrick Swayze Trailer

    Friends and Co-Stars Remember Patrick Swayze in Documentary Trailer (Watch)

    Patrick Swayze’s friends, co-stars and loved ones remember the late actor in the new trailer for Paramount Network’s documentary “I Am Patrick Swayze.” “You’re only on this planet for so long,” says Swayze at the beginning of the trailer. “Go for it now.” Swayze died almost ten years ago in September 2009 at 57 after [...]

  • Mark Bright Matthew Gross

    Paramount Players Lands Country Musical From 'Across the Universe' Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a competitive bidding war, Paramount Players has acquired the rights to develop an untitled country music musical with “Across the Universe” producer Matthew Gross and country music super-producer Mark Bright on board to develop. Gross brought the project to the studio, and the fact that Bright was producing the film’s soundtrack stood as a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad