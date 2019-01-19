Unpaid Fyre Festival Caterer Raises Thousands in Donations on GoFundMe

As two Fyre Festival documentaries hit the airwaves, a couple who say their credit was ruined due to the Fyre Festival’s lack of payment for their services have raised $54,381 at time of publication on GoFundMe.

Elvis and Maryann Rolle wrote on their page that they catered “no less than 1000 meals per day” in April of 2017 while organizers stayed in the rooms at their Exuma Point Resort, which includes a bar and grille.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner were all prepared and delivered by Exuma Point to Coco Plum Beach, and Roker’s Point where the main events were scheduled to take place. Organizers would also visit my Exuma Point location to enjoy the prepared meals,” the page reads.

Rolle, the Bahamian woman behind the account, was featured in Netflix’s “Fyre,” where she explained that she lost at least $50,000 — likely much more — after continuing to provide meals to guests and organizers after it became apparent the festival was not happening. The GoFundMe page’s stated goal is $123,000.

“As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid…I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest.”

She said she also provided housing on site after organizers told her the grounds “aren’t ready” and asked her last-minute to help.

While some commentors have questioned whether it’s truly Rolle behind the GoFundMe, it appears to be legitimate — an executive producer of Netflix’s “Fyre,” Gabrielle Bluestone, linked to the GoFundMe on Twitter.