×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Frozen 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frozen 2
CREDIT: Walt Disney Studios

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Animation claims the top spot in spending with “Frozen 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.29 million through Sunday for 1,157 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Walt Disney prioritized spend across networks including ABC, CBS and ESPN, and during programming such as NFL Football, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”  

Just behind “Frozen 2” in second place: TriStar Pictures’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which saw 714 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.26 million. 

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” (EMV: $4.49 million), Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” ($4.22 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Queen & Slim” ($3.8 million) round out the chart.  

Notably, “Knives Out” has the best iSpot Attention Index (114) in the ranking, getting 14% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.29M – Frozen 2

Impressions: 502,671,194
Attention Score: 94.07
Attention Index: 100
National Airings: 1,157
Networks: 35
Most Spend On: ABC, CBS
Creative Versions: 36
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.99M
Studio: Walt Disney Animation
Started Airing: 06/11/19

$5.26M – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Impressions: 404,575,677
Attention Score: 94.29
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 714
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.73M
Studio: TriStar Pictures
Started Airing: 07/23/19

$4.49M – Knives Out

Impressions: 279,017,983
Attention Score: 94.90
Attention Index: 114
National Airings: 628
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.91M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 07/02/19

$4.22M – Richard Jewell

Impressions: 176,040,026
Attention Score: 93.59
Attention Index: 93
National Airings: 266
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: CBS, ABC
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.46M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 10/27/19

$3.8M – Queen & Slim

Impressions: 192,525,313
Attention Score: 94.62
Attention Index: 109
National Airings: 470
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.7M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 06/23/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/11/2019 and 11/17/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'No Safe Spaces' Review: A Doc

    Film Review: 'No Safe Spaces'

    If, like me, you’re an absolutist about the right to free speech, not just the legal letter of it but the stubborn spirit of it (as in: bring on the people I hate the most and let them speak, speak, speak until they’re blue in the face), then when you watch “No Safe Spaces,” a [...]

  • Frozen 2

    ‘Frozen 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Animation claims the top spot in spending with “Frozen 2.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.29 million through Sunday for 1,157 national ad airings on [...]

  • The Farewell Movie

    'The Farewell's' China Release Delayed

    The long-anticipated release of Awkwafina’s drama “The Farewell” in mainland China has been delayed. The hold-up came just two days before the film’s scheduled outing this Friday. The film, about a Chinese American family who are hiding their aging matriarch’s cancer diagnosis from her, was scheduled to be released in China some four months after [...]

  • Adam Driver poses for photographers upon

    Film News Roundup: Adam Driver Honored With SFFILM Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Adam Driver is honored, Robocop will be reborn and Hola Mexico Film Festival and The Montalbán Theatre are teaming for a screening series for potential Oscar nominees. HONORS SFFILM has selected Adam Driver as the recipient of the SFFILM award for acting, formerly the Peter J. Owens Award. Driver, who [...]

  • Paul Downs Colaizzo

    'Perfect Nanny' Movie Adaptation Taps 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leila Slimani’s critically acclaimed, international bestseller “The Perfect Nanny” — aka “Chanson Douce” — is coming to the big screen. Legendary has closed a deal for Paul Downs Colaizzo to adapt and direct the English-language adaptation. Legendary will produce the pic alongside Pascal Caucheteux of Why Not Productions and Philippe Godeau of Pan-Européenne. The story [...]

  • Sterling K. BrownVariety and Women in

    Sterling K. Brown to Narrate Disney Plus Documentary 'One Day at Disney' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sterling K. Brown is set to lend his voice to the upcoming Disney Plus feature documentary “One Day at Disney,” Variety has learned exclusively. “One Day at Disney” will highlight the people who work on some of Disney’s most beloved stories. The film will highlight 10 specific people and their role at Disney through the lens [...]

  • Mehrdad Oskouei on IDFA Opener ‘Sunless

    Mehrdad Oskouei on IDFA Opener ‘Sunless Shadows’: 'Giving a Voice to Voiceless People'

    Documentary film festival IDFA opened Wednesday with Iranian director Mehrdad Oskouei’s “Sunless Shadows,” the latest in a series of films about incarcerated teens in his homeland. Developed with help from the IDFA Bertha Fund, the film takes viewers inside an Iranian juvenile detention center, where a group of underage girls are serving time for very [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad