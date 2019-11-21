‘Frozen 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Walt Disney Animation claims the top spot in spending with “Frozen 2.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.29 million through Sunday for 1,157 national ad airings on 35 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Nov. 11-17. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Walt Disney prioritized spend across networks including ABC, CBS and ESPN, and during programming such as NFL Football, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Just behind “Frozen 2” in second place: TriStar Pictures’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” which saw 714 national ad airings across 31 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.26 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” (EMV: $4.49 million), Warner Bros.’ “Richard Jewell” ($4.22 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Queen & Slim” ($3.8 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Knives Out” has the best iSpot Attention Index (114) in the ranking, getting 14% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend Data provided by iSpot.tv $6.29M – Frozen 2 Impressions: 502,671,194 Attention Score: 94.07 Attention Index: 100 National Airings: 1,157 Networks: 35 Most Spend On: ABC, CBS Creative Versions: 36 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.99M Studio: Walt Disney Animation Started Airing: 06/11/19 $5.26M – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Impressions: 404,575,677 Attention Score: 94.29 Attention Index: 104 National Airings: 714 Networks: 31 Most Spend On: NBC, CBS Creative Versions: 15 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.73M Studio: TriStar Pictures Started Airing: 07/23/19 $4.49M – Knives Out Impressions: 279,017,983 Attention Score: 94.90 Attention Index: 114 National Airings: 628 Networks: 27 Most Spend On: NBC, FOX Creative Versions: 24 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.91M Studio: Lionsgate Started Airing: 07/02/19 $4.22M – Richard Jewell Impressions: 176,040,026 Attention Score: 93.59 Attention Index: 93 National Airings: 266 Networks: 40 Most Spend On: CBS, ABC Creative Versions: 8 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.46M Studio: Warner Bros. Started Airing: 10/27/19 $3.8M – Queen & Slim Impressions: 192,525,313 Attention Score: 94.62 Attention Index: 109 National Airings: 470 Networks: 32 Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN Creative Versions: 16 Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.7M Studio: Universal Pictures Started Airing: 06/23/19 1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 11/11/2019 and 11/17/2019. * TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot. * Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV. * Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average. Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.