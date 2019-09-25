View Conference Adds ‘Frozen 2’ Sneak Peek, Will Honor Pixar’s Ralph Eggleston

The 2019 View Conference has added several new speakers, including “Frozen 2” VFX supervisor Steve Goldberg, who will present a preview of the much anticipated “Frozen 2” at the conference ahead of the film’s Nov. 22 opening. Goldberg has worked on several other Disney Animation projects including “Frozen,” “Tangled” and 1992’s “Aladdin,” for which he received a BAFTA nomination.

It was also announced that View Conference will present its Visionary Award to Pixar’s Ralph Eggleston during the weeklong event next month in Turin, Italy. View Conference director Dr. Maria Elena Gutierrez said the conference was honoring Eggleston “for his many years of bringing unparalleled beauty to this world.”

Production designer and filmmaker Eggleston won an Oscar in 2002 for his short film “For the Birds,” and has won three Annie Awards as production designer on Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and “Inside Out.” Earlier this year, he was honored at the Annie Awards with the Winsor McCay Award for lifetime achievement. Most recently, he served as production designer on last year’s “Incredibles 2.” Eggleston will also keynote and give a masterclass at the conference.

The View Conference, which runs Oct. 21-25, has also added “The Addams Family” producer Alex Schwartz; Tilt Brush co-creator Patrick Hackett and creative director Drew Skillman; and filmmaker Frances Adair McKenzie, who will present a project in the View Conference’s VR space.

Previously announced speakers include “Abominable” director Jill Culton; Brad Bird, director of last year’s “Incredibles 2”; Peter Ramsey, co-director of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” director Dean DeBlois; composer Michael Giacchino; “The Lion King” VFX supervisor Rob Legato; “The Addams Family” co-director Conrad Vernon; Industrial Light & Magic’s Rob Bredow; PUBG CEO CH Kim; Emmy-winning Baobab Studios’ Eric Darnell and Maureen Fan; and Sergio Pablos, director of Netflix’s upcoming animated film “Klaus.”

A number of these speakers will also hold masterclasses during the View Conference week. Plus, in addition to his keynote address, Giacchino will perform a concert of his music on Oct. 22.

“I’m so excited that the brilliant and imaginative Michael Giacchino will return to View for our 20th annual conference,” Gutierrez said. “People in Torino and past attendees are still talking about the amazing concert he organized during his previous visit. We encourage everyone to reserve space early.”

All in all, the conference is featuring top creatives from 16 feature films as well as the just concluded blockbuster TV series “Game of Thrones.”

Other recent additions to the program include three-time Oscar nominee Guy Williams, Weta Digital’s visual effects supervisor for the upcoming film “Gemini Man”; Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Weta Digital animation supervisor for “Avengers: Endgame”; Sven Martin, Pixomondo visual effects supervisor for “Game of Thrones”; and BAFTA winner Henry LaBounta, senior art director and VFX supervisor at Electronic Arts, who will present the game studio’s latest title, “Need for Speed: Heat.”

Additional speakers include Insomniac Games’ Robert Coddington, animation director for the “Spider-Man” game for PS 4; Framestore VFX supervisor Michael Ralla; game designer and TuoMuseo founder Fabio Viola; Cartoon Network storyboard artist David de Rooij; and Aardman/Jellyfish Pictures animation director Simone Giampaolo.

Pixomondo’s Zorianna Kit will moderate a panel on “Game of Thrones,” journalist Carolyn Giardina will lead a Women in Animation panel and journalist Ian Failes will moderate a de-aging panel.

Since it began 20 years ago, View, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes.

The View Conference will be held at Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Corso Castelfidardo 22 the week of Oct. 21-25. Registration is now open and the full program is available on its website.