‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Missing Link’ Lead 47th Annie Award Nominations

Disney’s “Frozen 2” and Laika’s “Missing Link” led the 47th Annie Award nominations Dec. 2 with eight each and will battle it out for best animated feature along with DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Netflix’s “Klaus” and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” when the ceremony is held on Jan. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
As a studio, DWA had the most nominations with 18, followed by Disney with 16. But it was Netflix projects that dominated with 39 nominations overall.
In addition to “Klaus,” which picked up seven nominations, Netflix is behind “I Lost My Body,” which is up for six awards, including best indie feature. Other nominated projects airing on Netflix are the series “Love, Death & Robots” (5); “Carmen Sandiego” (4); “Ask the Storybots” (3); “Tuca & Bertie” (3); Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia: 3Below” (2); “Bojack Horseman” (2); “Rilakkuma & Kaoru” (1); “Ultraman” (1); “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (1), “Seis Manos” (1), “Carole & Tuesday” (1), “Green Eggs and Ham” (1) and “Big Mouth” (1).
As well as the feature nomination, “Frozen 2” picked up bids in the feature categories of direction (Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck), writing (Lee), voice acting (Josh Gad as Olaf) music, FX, character animation and character design.
The other nominations for “Missing Link” are direction (Chris Butler), voice acting (Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin), FX, character animation, production design, editorial and two bids for storyboarding.
The Annie Awards are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood. See the full list of nominees below:
Best Feature
Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation
Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link, Laika
Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn,Madhouse
Promare,TRIGGER, XFLAG
Weathering With You,Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Special Production
Guava Island “Titles and Prologue,”Six Point Harness / Amazon
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming,DreamWorks Animation
Infinity Train “The Perennial Child,”Cartoon Network Studios
SpongeBob SquarePants “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.
Zog, Magic Light Pictures
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain,Animoon
DONT KNOW WHAT,Thomas Renoldner
Je sors acheter des cigarettes,Miyu Productions
Purpleboy,Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days,Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best VR
Bonfire,Baobab Studios
GLOOMY EYES,ATLAS V
Kaiju Confidential,ShadowMachine
Best Commercial
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media,” Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere
Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot,Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster,Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots,Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Elena of Avalor,Episode: Changing of the Guard, Disney Television Animation
Let’s Go Luna!,Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Norman Picklestripes,Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door,” Factory
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,Episode: I Am Amelia Earhart, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: Carried Away, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Niko and the Sword of Light,Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train, Titmouse and Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,Episode: “Evil League of Mutants,” Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below,Episode: A Glorious End Part 1, DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show,Episode: Calamari Jerry, Warner Bros. Animation
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth,Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!, Netflix
BoJack Horseman,Episode: The Client, Tornante Productions for Netflix
Harley Quinn,Episode: So You Need a Crew, Warner Bros. Animation
Tuca & Bertie,Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions for Netflix
Undone,Episode: 2. The Hospital, Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
Best Student Film
Con Fuerza,Nichole Tate
Gravedad,Anke Kletsch
The Fox & The Pigeon,Michelle Chua
Un diable dans la poche,Luce Grosjean
Best FX for TV/Media
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming,DreamWorks Animation; VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby FX Artist: Cristiana Covone; FX Artist: Koya Masubuchi; FX Artist: Jean Claude Nouchy Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning
Love, Death & Robots,Episode: The Secret War, Blur for Netflix; FX Artist: Viktor Németh; FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés; FX Artist: Ádám Sipos; FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna
My Moon,Eusong Lee, co-produced with Chromosphere; Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel; Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures,Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire,” Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.; FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below,Episode: A Glorious End Part 1, DreamWorks Animation; Visual Effects Supervisor: Greg Lev; Visual Effects Supervisor: Igor Lodeiro; Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling; Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra
Best FX for Feature
Abominable,DreamWorks Animation; FX Supervisor: Amaury Aubel; FX Supervisor: James Jackson; FX Lead: Domin Lee; FX Supervisor: Michael Losure; FX Lead: Alex Timchenko
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson; Dimitre Berberov; Kee Nam Suong
Missing Link,Laika; CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman; Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley; Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart; Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev; Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser
Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis; Effects Artist: Amit Ganapati Baadkar; Effects Artist: Greg Gladstone; Effects Artist: Kylie Wijsmuller; Effects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
Weathering With You,GKIDS; Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito; VFX Artist: Yuko Nakajima; VFX Artist: Jumi Lee; Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots,Episode: Where Do Planets Come From? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Character Animator: Chris O’Hara; Character: Multiple Characters
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Character Animator: Juliane Martin; Character: various
His Dark Materials,Episode: 8 BBC Studios; Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio; Character: Iroek
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming,DreamWorks Animation; Character Animator: Andrew Muir; Character: All
Robot Chicken,Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; Character Animator: Scott DaRos; Character: All Characters
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Character Animator: Andrew Ford; Characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner; Characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani; Characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva
Missing Link,Laika; Animator: Rachelle Lambden; Characters: Multiple
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel,Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens
Avengers: Endgame,Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Game of Thrones – Season 8,Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine; Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik
Pokémon Detective Pikachu,Framestore; Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones
Spider-Man: Far From Home,Sony; Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Gears 5– Cinematic Animation; The Coalition/ Microsoft; Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire; Characters: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait
Kingdom Hearts III,SQUARE ENIX; Character Animator: Munenori Shinagawa; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless; Character Animator: Kayoko Yajima; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless; Character Animator: Koji Hamada; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless; Character Animator: Koji Inoue; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless
Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief,Chromosphere / Within; Character Animator: Tommy Rodricks; Characters: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake; Character Animator: Natan Moura; Character: Sinclair Snake; Character Animator: Nelson Boles; Characters: Various
Unruly Heroes,Magic Design Studios; Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi; Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC; Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger; Characters: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Character Designer: Keiko Murayama; Characters: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux
DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4, Warner Bros. Animation; Executive Producer: Lauren Faust
T.O.T.S.,Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”, Titmouse / Disney Junior; Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle,Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five, DreamWorks Animation; Art Director: Chris Mitchell; Characters: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz
Victor and Valentino,Episode: Know It All Cartoon Network Studios; Character Designer: Fabien Mense; Characters: Big Camazotz Bat, Baby Camazotz Bat, Regular Camatotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Codex Heiroglyphs
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable,DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Character Designer: Nico Marlet
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bill Schwab
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli; Characters: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon
The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative; Character Designer: Craig Kellman
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots,Episode: How Do You Make Music? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Director: Jeff Gill
DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys Warner Bros. Animation; Director: Natalie Wetzig
Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Rilakkuma & Kaoru,Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix; Director: Masahito Kobayashi
Ultraman,Episode: Episode 1, Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix; Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck
I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Director: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Director: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link,Laika; Director: Chris Butler
Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Director: Makoto Shinkai
Best Music – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego,Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin; Composer: Steve D’Angelo; Composer: Lorenzo Castelli
Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns
Seis Manos,Episode: The Empty Place, VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios; Composer: Carl Thiel
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,Episode: Beast Island DreamWorks Animation; Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer
The Tom and Jerry Show,Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry Warner Bros. Animation; Composer: Vivek Maddala
Best Music – Feature
AWAY,Dream Well Studios; Composer: Gints Zilbalodis
Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Christophe Beck; Composer: Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez
I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Composer: Dan Levy
Spies in Disguise,Blue Sky Studios; Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro
Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Randy Newman
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego,Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Production Design: Eastwood Wong; Production Design: Sylvia Liu; Production Design: Elaine Lee; Production Design: Linda Fong; Production Design: Emily Paik
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Production Design: Alan Bodner; Production Design: Brian Woods; Production Design: Steven Nicodemus; Production Design: Laura Price; Production Design: Leonard Robledo
Love, Death & Robots,Episode: The Witness, Blur for Netflix; Production Design: Alberto Mielgo
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart,Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops” Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.; Production Design: Khang Le; Production Design: Chris Fisher; Production Design: Gael Bertrand; Production Design: Deodato Pangandoyon; Production Design: Howard Chen
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle,Episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One, DreamWorks Animation; Production Design: Chris Mitchell; Production Design: Chris Turnham; Production Design: Tor Aunet; Production Design: DanBob Thompson; Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon
Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable,DreamWorks Animation; Production Design: Max Boas; Production Design: Paul Duncan; Production Design: Christopher Brock; Production Design: Cecline Da Hyeu Kim; Production Design: Jane Li
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Production Design: Pierre-Olivier Vincent; Production Design: Kirsten Kawamura; Production Design: Woonyoung Jung; Production Design: Iuri Lioi
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Production Design: Szymon Biernaki; Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski
Missing Link,LAIKA; Production Design: Nelson Lowry; Production Design: Santiago Montiel; Production Design: Trevor Dalmer
The Addams Family,MGM and Bron Creative; Production Design: Patricia Atchison; Production Design: Maisha Moore; Production Design: Chris Souza; Production Design: Jack Yu
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego,Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park
Carole & Tuesday,Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe
Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan
Snoopy in Space,Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking, Apple; Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante
Zog,Magic Light Pictures; Storyboard Artist: Max Lang
Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro
I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link,LAIKA; Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño
Missing Link,LAIKA; Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Big City Greens,Episode: Green Christmas, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly
Bob’s Burgers,Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday, 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment; Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob
Steven Universe,Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie, Cartoon Network Studios; Cast: Sarah Stiles Character: Spinel
Tigtone,Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead,” Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street; Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry Character: Helpy
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Voice Actress: Ali Wong Character: Bertie
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable,DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin
Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus,CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim
The Secret Life of Pets 2,Illumination; Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget
Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion, Episode: Apple’s Short Cartoon Network Studios; Writer: George Gendi; Writer: Michael Gendi; Writer: Deepak Sethi; Writer: Eric Acosta; Writer: Sean Szeles
Bojack Horseman,Episode: Feel-Good Story, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Alison Tafel
Pinky Malinky,Episode: Secret, Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Writer: Sheela Shrinivas; Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal; Writer: Rikke Asbjoern
Tuca & Bertie,Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Shauna McGarry
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,Episode: I Am Helen Keller, Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group; Writer: Meghan Read
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Writer: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Writer: Jérémy Clapin; Writer: Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Andrew Stanton; Writer: Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Story By: Makoto Shinkai; Writer: Makoto Shinkai
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Big Hero 6: The Series,Episode: Prey Date, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Dao Le, Joe Molinari, Charles T. Jones, David Vasquez
DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting Warner Bros. Animation; Torien Blackwolf
Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: Carried Away, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Tony Molina
Green Eggs and Ham,Episode: Mouse, Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix; Margaret Hou
Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix; Bo Juhl; Stacy Auckland; Valerian Zamel
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; John K. Carr; Mark Hester; Mary Blee
Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Pablo García Revert
Missing Link,LAIKA, LLC; Stephen Perkins
The Secret Life of Pets 2,Illumination; Tiffany Hillkurtz
Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Axel Geddes; Torbin Xan Bullock; Greg Snyder