‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Missing Link’ Lead 47th Annie Award Nominations

CREDIT: "Frozen 2" courtesy of Disney; "Missing Link" courtesy of Laika

Disney’s “Frozen 2” and Laika’s “Missing Link” led the 47th Annie Award nominations Dec. 2 with eight each and will battle it out for best animated feature along with DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Netflix’s “Klaus” and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” when the ceremony is held on Jan. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

As a studio, DWA had the most nominations with 18, followed by Disney with 16. But it was Netflix projects that dominated with 39 nominations overall.

In addition to “Klaus,” which picked up seven nominations, Netflix is behind “I Lost My Body,” which is up for six awards, including best indie feature. Other nominated projects airing on Netflix are the series “Love, Death & Robots” (5); “Carmen Sandiego” (4); “Ask the Storybots” (3); “Tuca & Bertie” (3); Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia: 3Below” (2); “Bojack Horseman” (2); “Rilakkuma & Kaoru” (1); “Ultraman” (1); “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (1), “Seis Manos” (1), “Carole & Tuesday” (1), “Green Eggs and Ham” (1) and “Big Mouth” (1).

As well as the feature nomination, “Frozen 2” picked up bids in the feature categories of direction (Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck), writing (Lee), voice acting (Josh Gad as Olaf) music, FX, character animation and character design.

The other nominations for “Missing Link” are direction (Chris Butler), voice acting (Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin), FX, character animation, production design, editorial and two bids for storyboarding.

The Annie Awards are presented by ASIFA-Hollywood. See the full list of nominees below:

Best Feature

Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation

Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link, Laika

Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn,Madhouse

Promare,TRIGGER, XFLAG

Weathering With You,Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Special Production

Guava Island “Titles and Prologue,”Six Point Harness / Amazon

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming,DreamWorks Animation

Infinity Train “The Perennial Child,”Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.

Zog, Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain,Animoon

DONT KNOW WHAT,Thomas Renoldner

Je sors acheter des cigarettes,Miyu Productions

Purpleboy,Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days,Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

Bonfire,Baobab Studios

GLOOMY EYES,ATLAS V

Kaiju Confidential,ShadowMachine

Best Commercial

Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media,” Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere

Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot,Epic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster,Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots,Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor,Episode: Changing of the Guard, Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna!,Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes,Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door,” Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,Episode: I Am Amelia Earhart, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: Carried Away, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light,Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train, Titmouse and Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,Episode: “Evil League of Mutants,” Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below,Episode: A Glorious End Part 1, DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show,Episode: Calamari Jerry, Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth,Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!, Netflix

BoJack Horseman,Episode: The Client, Tornante Productions for Netflix

Harley Quinn,Episode: So You Need a Crew, Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie,Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions for Netflix

Undone,Episode: 2. The Hospital, Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Student Film

Con Fuerza,Nichole Tate

Gravedad,Anke Kletsch

The Fox & The Pigeon,Michelle Chua

Un diable dans la poche,Luce Grosjean

Best FX for TV/Media

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming,DreamWorks Animation; VFX Supervisor: Manuel Reyes Halaby FX Artist: Cristiana Covone; FX Artist: Koya Masubuchi; FX Artist: Jean Claude Nouchy Compositing Lead: Dustin Henning

Love, Death & Robots,Episode: The Secret War, Blur for Netflix; FX Artist: Viktor Németh; FX Artist: Szabolcs Illés; FX Artist: Ádám Sipos; FX Artist: Vladimir Zhovna

My Moon,Eusong Lee, co-produced with Chromosphere; Compositing Director: Stéphane Coëdel; Animation Director, Compositor: Natan Moura

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures,Episode: Episode 115: “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire,” Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.; FX Animator: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below,Episode: A Glorious End Part 1, DreamWorks Animation; Visual Effects Supervisor: Greg Lev; Visual Effects Supervisor: Igor Lodeiro; Overseas FX Supervisor: Chen Ling; Compositing Supervisor: Brandon Tyra

Best FX for Feature

Abominable,DreamWorks Animation; FX Supervisor: Amaury Aubel; FX Supervisor: James Jackson; FX Lead: Domin Lee; FX Supervisor: Michael Losure; FX Lead: Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson; Dimitre Berberov; Kee Nam Suong

Missing Link,Laika; CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman; Lead CG Effects Artist: David Horsley; Senior Technical Director: Peter Stuart; Lead Technical Compositor: Timu Khodzhaev; Lead CG Lighter: Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Effects Lead: Alexis Angelidis; Effects Artist: Amit Ganapati Baadkar; Effects Artist: Greg Gladstone; Effects Artist: Kylie Wijsmuller; Effects Artist: Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You,GKIDS; Key Animation: Hidetsugu Ito; VFX Artist: Yuko Nakajima; VFX Artist: Jumi Lee; Chief Photography: Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots,Episode: Where Do Planets Come From? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Character Animator: Chris O’Hara; Character: Multiple Characters

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Character Animator: Juliane Martin; Character: various

His Dark Materials,Episode: 8 BBC Studios; Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio; Character: Iroek

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming,DreamWorks Animation; Character Animator: Andrew Muir; Character: All

Robot Chicken,Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; Character Animator: Scott DaRos; Character: All Characters

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Character Animator: Andrew Ford; Characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner; Characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani; Characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva

Missing Link,Laika; Animator: Rachelle Lambden; Characters: Multiple

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel,Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame,Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8,Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine; Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu,Framestore; Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones

Spider-Man: Far From Home,Sony; Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Gears 5– Cinematic Animation; The Coalition/ Microsoft; Lead Animator: Brian Whitmire; Characters: JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz, Reyna, Kait

Kingdom Hearts III,SQUARE ENIX; Character Animator: Munenori Shinagawa; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless; Character Animator: Kayoko Yajima; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, Pluto, Jiminy, Yen Sid, Chip, Dale, Kairi, Riku, Xehanort, Ansem, Xemnas, Woody, Buzz, Hamm, Rex, Mike, Sulley, Boo, Jack, Gibbs, Elizabeth, Barbarossa, Will, Tia, Heartless; Character Animator: Koji Hamada; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless; Character Animator: Koji Inoue; Characters: Sora, Donald, Goofy, Sulley, Mike, Marshmallow, Baymax, Buzz, Woody, Ariel, Heartless

Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief,Chromosphere / Within; Character Animator: Tommy Rodricks; Characters: Sgt. Salamander, Sinclair Snake; Character Animator: Natan Moura; Character: Sinclair Snake; Character Animator: Nelson Boles; Characters: Various

Unruly Heroes,Magic Design Studios; Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi; Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC; Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger; Characters: Heroes (Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk, Sanzang), All enemies (except Underworld levels) and cinematics

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Character Designer: Keiko Murayama; Characters: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4, Warner Bros. Animation; Executive Producer: Lauren Faust

T.O.T.S.,Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”, Titmouse / Disney Junior; Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle,Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five, DreamWorks Animation; Art Director: Chris Mitchell; Characters: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

Victor and Valentino,Episode: Know It All Cartoon Network Studios; Character Designer: Fabien Mense; Characters: Big Camazotz Bat, Baby Camazotz Bat, Regular Camatotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Codex Heiroglyphs

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable,DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Character Designer: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bill Schwab

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli; Characters: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon

The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative; Character Designer: Craig Kellman

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots,Episode: How Do You Make Music? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Director: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys Warner Bros. Animation; Director: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru,Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix; Director: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman,Episode: Episode 1, Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix; Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck

I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Director: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Director: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link,Laika; Director: Chris Butler

Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Director: Makoto Shinkai

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego,Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin; Composer: Steve D’Angelo; Composer: Lorenzo Castelli

Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Seis Manos,Episode: The Empty Place, VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios; Composer: Carl Thiel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,Episode: Beast Island DreamWorks Animation; Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer

The Tom and Jerry Show,Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry Warner Bros. Animation; Composer: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

AWAY,Dream Well Studios; Composer: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Christophe Beck; Composer: Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Composer: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise,Blue Sky Studios; Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego,Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Production Design: Eastwood Wong; Production Design: Sylvia Liu; Production Design: Elaine Lee; Production Design: Linda Fong; Production Design: Emily Paik

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Production Design: Alan Bodner; Production Design: Brian Woods; Production Design: Steven Nicodemus; Production Design: Laura Price; Production Design: Leonard Robledo

Love, Death & Robots,Episode: The Witness, Blur for Netflix; Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart,Episode: EPISODE 106 “Ultraclops” Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.; Production Design: Khang Le; Production Design: Chris Fisher; Production Design: Gael Bertrand; Production Design: Deodato Pangandoyon; Production Design: Howard Chen

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle,Episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One, DreamWorks Animation; Production Design: Chris Mitchell; Production Design: Chris Turnham; Production Design: Tor Aunet; Production Design: DanBob Thompson; Production Design: Aaron Spurgeon

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable,DreamWorks Animation; Production Design: Max Boas; Production Design: Paul Duncan; Production Design: Christopher Brock; Production Design: Cecline Da Hyeu Kim; Production Design: Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Production Design: Pierre-Olivier Vincent; Production Design: Kirsten Kawamura; Production Design: Woonyoung Jung; Production Design: Iuri Lioi

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Production Design: Szymon Biernaki; Production Design: Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link,LAIKA; Production Design: Nelson Lowry; Production Design: Santiago Montiel; Production Design: Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family,MGM and Bron Creative; Production Design: Patricia Atchison; Production Design: Maisha Moore; Production Design: Chris Souza; Production Design: Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego,Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday,Episode: True Colors Bones for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Sucker of Souls Blur for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space,Episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking, Apple; Storyboard Artist: Riccardo Durante

Zog,Magic Light Pictures; Storyboard Artist: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link,LAIKA; Storyboard Artist: Julián Nariño

Missing Link,LAIKA; Storyboard Artist: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens,Episode: Green Christmas, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly

Bob’s Burgers,Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday, 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment; Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob

Steven Universe,Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie, Cartoon Network Studios; Cast: Sarah Stiles Character: Spinel

Tigtone,Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead,” Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street; Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry Character: Helpy

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Voice Actress: Ali Wong Character: Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable,DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin

Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus,CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim

The Secret Life of Pets 2,Illumination; Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget

Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion, Episode: Apple’s Short Cartoon Network Studios; Writer: George Gendi; Writer: Michael Gendi; Writer: Deepak Sethi; Writer: Eric Acosta; Writer: Sean Szeles

Bojack Horseman,Episode: Feel-Good Story, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky,Episode: Secret, Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Writer: Sheela Shrinivas; Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal; Writer: Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie,Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,Episode: I Am Helen Keller, Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group; Writer: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2,Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; Writer: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body,Xilam for Netflix; Writer: Jérémy Clapin; Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Andrew Stanton; Writer: Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Story By: Makoto Shinkai; Writer: Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series,Episode: Prey Date, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Dao Le, Joe Molinari, Charles T. Jones, David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting Warner Bros. Animation; Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: Carried Away, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham,Episode: Mouse, Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix; Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots,Episode: Alternate Histories Blur for Netflix; Bo Juhl; Stacy Auckland; Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,DreamWorks Animation; John K. Carr; Mark Hester; Mary Blee

Klaus,Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Pablo García Revert

Missing Link,LAIKA, LLC; Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2,Illumination; Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4,Pixar Animation Studios; Axel Geddes; Torbin Xan Bullock; Greg Snyder