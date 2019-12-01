×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Frozen 2’ Sets Thanksgiving Record, ‘Knives Out’ Scores

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
BRUNI - Curious and cute, this salamander inhabits the Enchanted Forest. Though shy at first, Bruni can't help but be drawn to Elsa's icy magic and enjoys the cool snowflake treats she creates. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: DISNEY

Disney’s “Frozen 2” stuffed the box office competition during Thanksgiving, generating $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame.

The animated adventure soared past the previous Thanksgiving benchmark held by 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and its $109 million bounty between the Wednesday and Sunday holiday frame. Like, “Frozen 2,” the “Hunger Games” sequel opened a week ahead of Thanksgiving.

After two weekends in theaters, “Frozen 2” is nearing the $300 million mark in North America with ticket sales currently at a massive $2788 million. The fantasy follow-up made $130 million in its inaugural outing, cementing a new high-water mark for Disney Animation.

Overseas, “Frozen 2” brought in another $164 million this weekend for an international tally of $451 million. In 12 days, the film has made $739 million at the global box office and will likely be the sixth Disney movie this year to cross $1 billion by the end of its theatrical run.

Though “Frozen 2” earned a turkey’s share of grosses, two new movies successfully served as counter-programming against Disney’s all-audience tentpole and carved out solid box office receipts.

Popular on Variety

Propelled by critical raves and audience adoration to match, Lionsgate’s “Knives Out,” a murder mystery directed by Rian Johnson, launched ahead of expectations, securing second place on domestic charts with $27 million over the weekend and $41.7 million between Wednesday and Sunday. Heading into the weekend, the whodunit starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans was projected to earn $20 million to $25 million in its first five days of release. The movie cost $40 million and looks to be a triumph for original content at multiplexes.

Fellow new release, Universal and Makeready’s “Queen and Slim,” looks to be another win in favor of original fare. The romantic drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith opened at No. 5, collecting $11.7 million over the weekend and $15.8 million over the five-day holiday period. Directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Lena Waithe, “Queen and Slim” carries a roughly $20 million price tag. Over 50% of opening weekend crowds were African America, while 24% were Caucasian, 15% were Hispanic and 3% were Asian. More than 60% of ticket buyers were over the age of 25.

Holdovers including Disney-Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” and Sony’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Matt Damon and Christian Bale’s sports drama, now in its third outing, earned $13 million over the weekend and $19 million during the five-days, propelling its domestic tally to $81 million. Tom Hanks’ feel-good film about Mister Rogers made $11.8 million over the traditional weekend and $17.2 million over the holidays. After two weeks of release, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” has generated $34 million.

While this Thanksgiving didn’t best last year’s $315 million benchmark, the holiday is already helping offset what has otherwise been a bleak November at the box office. Heading into the long weekend, overall ticket sales were behind over 7%, according to Comscore. Now, box office receipts are down by 5.6%.

More to come…

More Film

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Record, 'Knives Out' Scores

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” stuffed the box office competition during Thanksgiving, generating $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame. The animated adventure soared past the previous Thanksgiving benchmark held by 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and its $109 million bounty between the Wednesday and Sunday holiday frame. [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

    With the holidays around the corner, Amazon Prime Video is adding an abundance of movies and TV shows to stream while relaxing at home. A majority of fresh content will drop on the first of the month, starting with Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” and Kevin Bacon’s “Footloose” on Dec. 1. For superhero enthusiasts, “Hancock” and [...]

  • Balloon by Pema Tseden

    'Balloon' Floats to top at Tokyo Filmex Festival

    Pema Tseden’s drama “Balloon” won the Grand Prize at Tokyo Filmex’s 20th edition, which unspooled Nov. 23-Dec. 1 at two locations in central Tokyo. The film, which premiered in the Horizon’s section of this year’s Venice Film Festival, examines the sex lives and mores of rural folk in the director’s native Tibet. Tseden also won [...]

  • Away

    Film Review: 'Away'

    An inspirational work of do-it-yourself computer animation that suggests the sky’s-the-limit potential of the medium for anyone with big ideas and a boundless amount of time on his hands (plus access to Maya or an equivalent CG super-tool), “Away” represents more than three years of imagination and labor by 25-year-old Latvian prodigy Gints Zilbalodis, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad