×

‘Frozen 2’ Still Sizzling With $37 Million in Third Weekend; ‘Playmobil’ Crashing

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
FAMILIAR FACE -- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2,” Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) meet Lieutenant Destin Mattias in the enchanted forest. They recognize him from portraits in their castle as one of their father’s protectors from long ago. “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: DISNEY

Frozen 2” is gradually warming up the North American box office, with an estimated $37 million its third weekend at 4,440 sites, early estimates showed Friday.

Disney’s animated sequel is projected to decline about 57%. Should estimates hold, “Frozen 2” should finish the weekend with nearly $340 million domestically in it first 17 days.

With global box office at more than $740 million in its first two weeks, the latest adventures of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf could become the sixth Disney movie (along with “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Toy Story 4,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King”) to cross $1 billion in 2019.

Lionsgate’s mystery comedy “Knives Out” is also showing plenty of pull at multiplexes with another $14 million in its second weekend, giving it around $62 million in its first dozen days.

The film, produced by Lionsgate, MRC and T-Street for about $40 million, received an A- Cinemascore and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The star-laden cast includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and LaKeith Stanfield.

Animated adventure “Playmobil: The Movie” is tanking, with early projections showing less than $1 million at 2,300 locations in North America.

Popular on Variety

The family film, based on the European toy brand, had been pegged for a soft start in the low single digits. The movie cost $75 million and was co-financed by Wild Bunch, Pathe, Dimitri Rassam and the Paris-based On Animation. STX is distributing the film in North America and doesn’t have a financial stake. Directed by Lino DiSalvo, “Playmobil” follows a young woman who embarks on a mission to find her missing younger brother.

Holdovers including Disney-Fox’s fourth frame of “Ford v Ferrari,” Sony’s third weekend of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Universal’s second session of “Queen & Slim” are battling for third place in the $5 million to $6 million range. “Ford v Ferrari” should hit $90 million by the end of the weekend.

Focus Features is expanding “Dark Waters” nationwide to over 2,000 theaters after two weeks in limited release. Todd Haynes’ legal drama starring Mark Ruffalo has picked up $1 million to date and is projected to finish the weekend with around $4 million.

The 2019 North American box office trails last year by 5.8% with $10.28 billion as of Dec. 4, according to Comscore.

“A relatively quiet weekend is in the cards, acting as the calm before the proverbial box-office storm that will come in the form of a strong slate of films on the docket for mid-December that will lead into a ‘Star Wars’ enhanced end-of-year push that should see the year-to-date deficit drop amidst a strong wave of excitement at the multiplex,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore.

The holiday movie season will kick into gear on Dec. 13 with “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Richard Jewell,” “Black Christmas,” “Bombshell,” and “Uncut Gems” opening. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is expected to dominate moviegoing for the rest of the year when it launches on Dec. 20.

More Film

  • Worst Films 2019

    The Worst Films of 2019

    Keep in mind that we haven’t seen “Cats.” Or a single one of the half-dozen Nicolas Cage movies released “on demand” (to zero demand?) this past year. Still, in the ongoing quest to find the next masterpiece, film critics inevitably have to sit through a lot more turkeys than your typical moviegoer. Rather than let [...]

  • FAMILIAR FACE -- In Walt Disney

    'Frozen 2' Still Sizzling With $37 Million in Third Weekend; 'Playmobil' Crashing

    “Frozen 2” is gradually warming up the North American box office, with an estimated $37 million its third weekend at 4,440 sites, early estimates showed Friday. Disney’s animated sequel is projected to decline about 57%. Should estimates hold, “Frozen 2” should finish the weekend with nearly $340 million domestically in it first 17 days. With [...]

  • Legendary Logo

    Legendary Invests in Library Pictures to Fund Local-Language Production

    Legendary Pictures has made an investment in Library Pictures International with plans to fund local-language productions. Library Pictures is a content-financing entity organized earlier this year by CAA Media Finance to support industry-leading filmmakers and distributors by investing in local-language production slates. As part of the deal, Legendary becomes part of a team at Library [...]

  • Knives and Skin

    Film Review: 'Knives and Skin'

    Jennifer Reeder’s “Knives and Skin” will test the limits of viewer patience. The positive qualities lie in the surrealistic film’s bold cinematography, distinctive use of music, and diversity of cast, though that’s not enough to redeem this tedious viewing experience. Following a festival run that began at the Berlinale, IFC Midnight is giving the film [...]

  • Frozen 2

    Women In Animation Celebrate a Banner Year

    When “Missing Link” producer Arianne Sutner began her career in the early 1990s, fresh out of college, she had a goal: Get a job working on a film set that didn’t involve doing craft service. Because, she says “as women, they were always kind of either intentionally or unintentionally pointing you in that direction.” After [...]

  • Laura DernIFP Gotham Awards 2019 -

    Palm Springs Festival to Honor Laura Dern With Career Achievement Award (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival has selected Laura Dern as the recipient of its Career Achievement Award. Dern will be honored at the festival awards gala on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13. “Laura Dern is one of the most outstanding and talented actresses of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad