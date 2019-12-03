×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Frozen 2’ to Ice Out Box Office Competition Again

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frozen 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Princesses Anna and Elsa will have no trouble maintaining their box office rule as Disney’s “Frozen 2” heads for its third straight victory.

The animated sequel is nearing the $300 million mark at the domestic box office and could collect another $30 million to $40 million this weekend. Recent Thanksgiving leftovers such as “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “Frozen” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” declined between 54% and 64% after the holiday frame. Like “Catching Fire,” “Frozen 2” initially opened a week ahead of Thanksgiving, while “Frozen” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet” launched the day before.

“Frozen 2” generated a record-setting $125 million over the five-day holiday weekend, bringing its domestic tally to a massive $288 million. After two weeks in theaters, the film has earned $742 million at the global box office. Adding to Disney’s banner year, the latest adventures of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf should become the sixth Disney movie (along with “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Toy Story 4,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King”) to cross $1 billion in 2019.

STX is bravely offering another cartooned adventure this weekend as “Playmobil: The Movie” gears up to debut in 2,300 theaters. The family friendly film, based on the European toy brand, is expecting a soft start in the low single digits. It already kicked off overseas, where it made $12.5 million from 51 territories at the international box office. The movie cost $75 million and was co-financed by Wild Bunch, Pathe, Dimitri Rassam and the Paris-based On Animation.

Popular on Variety

Directed by Lino DiSalvo, “Playmobil” follows a young woman who embarks on a mission to find her missing younger brother. Variety’s Guy Lodge called the film “disappointingly short on charm or smarts.”

Holdovers including Disney-Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari,” Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” and Sony’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” are expected to round out domestic box office charts.

While this weekend will be mostly void of major studio releases, a handful of offerings are launching at the indie box office. French drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” this year’s Cannes best screenplay recipient, is debuting in limited release, along with Amazon Studios’ biographical drama “The Aeronauts” with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, and Magnolia’s sci-fi film “Little Joe.”

More Film

  • Jeremy Thomas on Matteo Garrone’s ‘Pinocchio’

    Jeremy Thomas on Matteo Garrone’s ‘Pinocchio,’ Takashi Miike TV Series

    British producer Jeremy Thomas, whose credits include “The Last Emperor,” “Crash” and “Sexy Beast,” is attending the Marrakech Film Festival where he was interviewed onstage by U.K. film critic Jason Solomons, who introduced him as “the Last Emperor of independent cinema.” Interviewed by Variety, Thomas talked about Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio,” starring Roberto Benigni, which will [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Oscars: 'Avengers,' 'Star Wars' Among 20 Films in Visual Effects Race

    “Avengers: Endgame,” “Cats,” “The Irishman,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” are among the 20 films that will vie at the Oscars for best visual effects. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration. Later this month, the [...]

  • Laila Marrakchi

    Laila Marrakchi Develops Two Female-Driven Projects Including 'Casa Girls' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi is developing a pair of daring female-driven projects, “Casa Girls,” a series about four twentysomething single women living in Casablanca, and a drama based on a real-life sex scandal set against an agricultural backdrop in Spain. Marrakchi, who has so far directed “Rock the Casbah” and “Marock,” both of which [...]

  • Frozen 2

    'Frozen 2' to Ice Out Box Office Competition Again

    Princesses Anna and Elsa will have no trouble maintaining their box office rule as Disney’s “Frozen 2” heads for its third straight victory. The animated sequel is nearing the $300 million mark at the domestic box office and could collect another $30 million to $40 million this weekend. Recent Thanksgiving leftovers such as “The Hunger [...]

  • The King - Timothée Chalamet -

    David Michod on Going Back to His Roots, Working With Netflix; the Appeal of 'Joker'

    David Michôd, who sits on the jury of the Marrakech Film Festival alongside Tilda Swinton and Andrea Arnold, among others, told Variety that he’s yearning to “go back to his roots” and make another film in Australia. Michôd, whose latest film “The King,” starring Timothée Chalamet as young Henry V, world premiered at the Venice [...]

  • War for the Planet of the

    New 'Planet of the Apes' Movie in the Works From 'Maze Runner' Director Wes Ball

    Disney is expanding the “Planet of the Apes.” The studio has signed “Maze Runner” director Wes Ball to helm a new movie for the franchise. On an earnings call in August, CEO Bob Iger stressed that the classic franchise is a project that the studio plans to reboot as soon as possible, given the success [...]

  • Harvey Keitel presents the movie 'The

    Harvey Keitel on Working With Martin Scorsese, Jane Campion

    Harvey Keitel has been a major presence at the 18th Marrakech Film Festival, presenting two gala sessions: for the career tribute to French helmer Bertrand Tavernier – with whom he worked on “Death Watch” (1980), and to present Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” He also took part in an onstage discussion, to a packed audience, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad