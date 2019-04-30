×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Frida Kahlo Animated Feature in the Works, Paloma Baeza Set to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

The life and work of iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will be the subject of a new animated film from U.K.-based Lupus Films and Universal Content Group. Paloma Baeza has signed on to direct the as-yet-untitled, female-led project.

Salma Hayek produced and starred in a biopic of Kahlo, “Frida,” which scored six Oscar noms. The animated feature will, the producers said, depict Frida Kahlo’s life in a celebratory way, offering an accurate representation of her as an artist and a woman. The film will use 2D animation with some live-action elements.

Baeza, herself of Mexican descent, was one of the Variety Animators to Watch last year, and landed a best animated short BAFTA for “Poles Apart.” She is currently helming Alex Garland’s animation and live-action hybrid movie “The Toymaker’s Secret” for Sony Tristar.

“Frida Kahlo approached life with such vibrant energy, and was ahead of her time in many ways,” Baeza said. “With my Mexican heritage, it is particularly meaningful to have this opportunity to explore her deep and complex personality, as well as her relationship with Mexico’s past and its future. Lupus Films have a reputation as a highly respected artisanal animation studio so this project couldn’t be in better hands.”

Lupus Films managing director Camilla Deakin added that Kahlo, who died 65 years ago, remains an inspirational figure.

“Her story is startlingly modern and a powerful representation of how to embrace challenges and conflict in a meaningful and positive way,” she said. “As an all-female team of director and producers we are excited to be telling Frida’s story through animation, allowing us to capture the vivid palette of her work, her inspirations, and the colors and textures of Mexico, and we are delighted that such a talented director as Paloma Baeza shares our passion for this project.”

London-based Lupus’ first feature was Raymond Briggs adaptation “Ethel and Ernest.” It was backed by the BFI and well received after premiering at the 2016 London Film Festival. Its other film projects in the works include an animated version of Michael Morpurgo’s “Kensuke’s Kingdom,” with voice talent including Sally Hawkins, Cillian Murphy, and Ken Watanabe.

In TV, it has made specials including “The Snowman and The Snowdog” and “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” It is currently working on an adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic book “The Tiger Who Came to Tea.”

Lupus is developing the Kahlo film with Universal Content Group, part of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS

    ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Stomps Into China on May 31, With Huahua's Backing

    “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will hit Chinese theaters on May 31, day-and-date with the U.S. The third installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise is also backed by Warner Bros. and China’s Huahua Media. In the special effects-laden extravaganza, a crypto-zoological agency faces off with Godzilla, who in turn clashes with monsters Mothra, Rodan and King [...]

  • Actors Salaries 2019

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and More 2019 Star Salaries Revealed

    Hollywood stars owe Netflix a big thank-you. The streaming service is bolstering pay packages for the most famous actors in the business at a time when studios are getting downright stingy about writing generous checks. Ryan Reynolds, for instance, is getting $27 million to star in “Six Underground,” a Michael Bay film about a billionaire-financed [...]

  • Frida Kahlo Animated Feature in the

    Frida Kahlo Animated Feature in the Works, Paloma Baeza Set to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

    The life and work of iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo will be the subject of a new animated film from U.K.-based Lupus Films and Universal Content Group. Paloma Baeza has signed on to direct the as-yet-untitled, female-led project. Salma Hayek produced and starred in a biopic of Kahlo, “Frida,” which scored six Oscar noms. The [...]

  • Udine Festival Puts China's Belt and

    Udine Festival Puts China's Belt and Road Initiative in the Spotlight

    China’s Belt and Road Initiative comes under the spotlight at this year’s Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy. A documentary film by an Italian journalist Pio d’Emilia will tackle the controversial subject and make its international festival premiere on Friday. The premiere of “Yi Dai Yi Lu One Belt One Road” comes just a [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Trailer: Jim Carrey,

    'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer Featuring Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnick (Watch)

    We’ve all marveled at his long, long legs and tiny little mouth, now it’s time to see all of that blue brought to life in the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action adventure comedy flick “Sonic The Hedgehog.” The official trailer shows off just how unsettling it is to see a gotta-go-fast blue hedgehog [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad