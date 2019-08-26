‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Author Eddie Huang Directing Coming-of-Age Story ‘Boogie’

Chef, TV host and author Eddie Huang has been set to direct and write coming-of-age story “Boogie” for Focus Features.

The project is set in contemporary New York City and follows a Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA.

Huang, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, is the author of the autobiographical “Fresh off the Boat: A Memoir,” which was adapted into the ABC television series of the same name. “Fresh Off the Boat” starts its sixth season next month. He most recently created and starred in Viceland’s “Huang’s World.”

Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures, Josh McLaughlin of Wink Productions and Michael Tadross will produce. Focus Features will distribute the movie domestically, and Universal Pictures International will handle foreign distribution.

Huang said, “’Boogie’ is the reflection of my ancestor’s spirit and values as I’ve always felt them navigating me through this American life.”

Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said, “Eddie Huang is a bulldozer with a wrecking ball attached. He lays waste to expectations and shapes the ground of our culture with every new endeavor he embarks upon, and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to a part of bringing his voice to the world. Hold on tight and watch what he does here.”

Early casting includes Pamelyn Chee (“Beyond Skyline”), Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (“Spider-Man: Far from Home”), and newcomer Taylor Takahashi in the title role of Boogie. Chee is represented by Affirmative Entertainment. Lendeborg is represented by CAA, Mosaic, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Huang is represented by UTA.