French Authorities Drop Rape Investigation Into Gerard Depardieu

Paris prosecutors have announced that they are dropping their rape investigation into actor Gerard Depardieu.

They said Tuesday that there was not evidence to back up the allegations made by a young actress who accused Depardieu of assaulting her last August. “The several investigations conducted…didn’t yield proof of the offense,” the prosecutors said in a statement.

The 22-year-old woman, who was reportedly a student at a school where Depardieu was teaching, alleged that he raped her at his Paris home on two occasions, on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, 2018, when she was there to rehearse for a play.

At the time, Depardieu’s lawyer, Hervé Témime, told French media that Depardieu was “shaken by this complaint” and strongly denied “any assault, rape, or any criminal act.”

