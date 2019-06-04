French Authorities Drop Rape Investigation Into Gerard Depardieu

Paris prosecutors have announced that they are dropping their rape investigation into actor Gerard Depardieu.
They said Tuesday that there was not evidence to back up the allegations made by a young actress who accused Depardieu of assaulting her last August. “The several investigations conducted…didn’t yield proof of the offense,” the prosecutors said in a statement.
The 22-year-old woman, who was reportedly a student at a school where Depardieu was teaching, alleged that he raped her at his Paris home on two occasions, on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, 2018, when she was there to rehearse for a play.
At the time, Depardieu’s lawyer, Hervé Témime, told French media that Depardieu was “shaken by this complaint” and strongly denied “any assault, rape, or any criminal act.”
More follows.
Popular on Variety
How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World
Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter
Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'
Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson
Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’
'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind
'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?
Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala
'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger
Paris prosecutors have announced that they are dropping their rape investigation into actor Gerard Depardieu. They said Tuesday that there was not evidence to back up the allegations made by a young actress who said that Depardieu had assaulted her last August. More follows.
On first glance, Clarence Avant’s career highlights seem impressive, if somewhat modest for a man widely known as “the godfather of black music.” Starting as a manager to pianist-composer Lalo Schifrin, he went on to found two important if short-lived independent record labels, serve as a sporadic concert organizer and special events producer, fund-raise for [...]
As co-head of UTA’s Music Crossover division, Maxim Karlik sits at a unique intersection of music, TV and film. Serving as a conduit between UTA’s music clients, TV and film teams and showrunners and directors, Karlik has helped secure original song placements for artists including DJ Khaled (an update on “Friend Like Me” for 2019’s [...]
Gaumont has appointed Courtney Arumugam, a former executive at The Bright Agency, to the post of creative development of animation & family, as it aims to ramp up its presence in the U.K. and beyond. Gaumont opened a London office last year. Under the helm of Nicolas Atlan, the president of Gaumont’s animation & family, [...]
The ninth installment of the “Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies” will be seen in theaters around the world after Trafalgar Releasing signed on as the distribution partner for the annual event. Rhino Entertainment, part of Warner Music Group, oversees Grateful Dead properties. Trafalgar replaces Fathom as its partner on the Grateful Dead event, which [...]
For years, Ari Emanuel has been engineering WME to expand beyond its talent-agency roots into the big leagues of global entertainment, sports, distribution and marketing. WME parent Endeavor’s IPO marks the first time in 40 years that a Hollywood talent agency has opened its books to Wall Street, a move that’s fraught with complications. Case [...]
The Shanghai International Film Festival unveiled a competition lineup Tuesday that features entries from countries ranging from Indonesia to Estonia – but not the U.S., which is engaged in an increasingly bitter trade war with China. The government-affiliated festival, which runs June 15-24, will open with the premieres of two Chinese films: Huayi Bros.’ patriotic [...]