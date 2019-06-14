Freida Pinto Rounds Out Cast of Ron Howard and Netflix’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Freida Pinto Rounds Out Cast of Ron Howard and Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Justin Kroll

Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos have rounded out the ensemble of Netflix’s adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” directed by Ron Howard.

Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett and Gabriel Basso are also on board to star.

Based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir, the pic is a modern exploration of the American dream and follows three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale law student forced to return to his hometown.

“The Shape of Water” screenwriter Vanessa Taylor adapted the script, with Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder producing for Imagine Entertainment. Julie Oh and Vance will executive produce.

Imagine has been developing the movie since it acquired the rights in 2017. Netflix boarded the project in January after winning a heated bidding war to finance the $45 million feature.

Best known for her role in “Slumdog Millionaire,” Pinto already has tied to Netflix, having appeared in Andy Serkis’ ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” this past fall. She is also lending her voice to the Disney Junior show “Mira, Royal Detective.”

Asztalos can be seen next in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” and Hopkins can be seen next in “Of Gods and Kings.”

Pinto is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment. Asztalos is repped by Station3 Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

