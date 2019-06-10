Frederic Puech Exits Planet Nemo to Launch Play Big

ANNECY — Frédéric Puech, one of the movers and shakers on the French animation scene, has ankled Planet Nemo Animation, the Ankara production-distribution company he founded 15 years ago to create Play Big, a distribution company launched in partnership with Paris and Lille-based services and production entity Something Big.

As with Planet Nemo, Puech looks set with PlayBig to leverage his overseas expertise and contacts, especially in Asia, to further not only distribution but also production at Something Big. Offering “tailored creative and production services to third parties” including “script writing, design, storyboarding, editing, and compositing,” Something Big already counts on China’s Benlai Pictures (“Superbuilders”) and Japan’s Tezuka Productions (“Astro Boy”) as clients, Puech said in a brief written statement Sunday on the eve of the 2019 Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival which kicks off Monday.

Play Big’s primary focus is on distribution across linear and non-linear platforms. The company will also develop its own original projects and has already secured deals to develop several animated TV series, the same statement added, saying that Play Big will announce in Annecy its first series, co-developed with Taiwan based Dot2Dot.

As founder and president of Planet Nemo Animation, Puech helped create and co-produce 15 series and more than 600 episodes of animation such as “Bali,” “Mila Twisted Tales,” “Rita & Whastit,” “What’s the Big Idea” and “Groove High.”