TF1 Studio Rolls Out Freddie Highmore Thriller ‘Way Down’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Heist thriller “Way Down” has closed its first key pre-sales, with Germany, France and Spain, the last with Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia. Pic stars Freddie Highmore, star of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” which is the biggest U.S. scripted series export of 2018,

Co-starring Liam Cunningham, who play Ser Davos Seaworth on “Game of Thrones,” “Way Down” has also been licensed by TF1 Studio to SquareOne Entertainment for German-speaking Europe. TF1 Studio is itself handling distribution in France. Pathé Films has acquired rights for Switzerland.

Unveiling exclusive images at the Cannes Film Market on Tuesday, TF1 Studio is working to close Russia and China, said Sabine Chemaly, exec VP of international sales at TF1 Studio. It has initiated negotiations for Italy, Latin America and the Middle East.

Kicking off in the U.K. as Highmore’s character, Thom, just out of university, receives a proposal from art dealer Walter (Cunningham) to steal a legendary lost treasure from the Bank of Spain, “Way Down” represents a pioneering co-production between two of Europe’s biggest commercial- sector media corporations, France’s TF1 and Spain’s Mediaset España.

“Way Down” has completed the first of three months of production.